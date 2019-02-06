WARNING: Spoiler Alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer!

Robin Thicke was the only panelist to accurately guess who was behind the raven's mask on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer: Ricki Lake!

While we thought it might be the 50-year-old actress, she successfully stumped the other judges -- despite thinking her clues were a "dead giveaway."

"The clues seemed like a dead giveaway, and I'm like, 'They're going to know it's me,'" Lake told reporters at Fox's Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday. "

Among those clues were Lake revealing that she spent most of her career listening to other people (she hosted the Emmy-winning talk show, Ricki Lake), her sharing that she recently lost a loved one (her ex-husband died in 2017) as well as hints about her past in Hairspray and Cry Baby.

"The hardest part of this job has been keeping my mouth shut," Lake said of her time on the show. "I pride myself on my authenticity and being truthful, so it's been really hard to keep it quiet. But I guess it's been, Robin, one of my gestures you knew, in the end, it was me, because my old show, I'd [always do this gesture]."

Thicke did indeed guess it was Lake based on her habit of putting her hand over her heart. He admitted on Wednesday's episode that he was a big fan of Ricki Lake.

"When I was a teenage boy, I would watch about five hours of television every day," he explained at TCA, when asked why he was such a fan of a talk show primarily aimed at women in the '90s and early 2000s. "I was a TV junkie. There was Oprah, there was Jerry Springer and there wasn’t much in between… Ricki Lake was one of the only shows [aimed at a younger audience]."

Guessing Lake's identity based on her gestures alone might have been hard, but many fans thought they were able to recognize her based on just hearing her voice.

"I guess it's gratifying that people [know my voice]. I'm still somewhat relevant," Lake said on Wednesday. "I did not know who anyone else was."

As Lake explained, she and the other cast members were sequestered for most of the filming. She'd be picked up by a car when it was time for her performance, but the driver was unaware of who she was or where she was going. When Lake approached the studio, she had to zip up her hoodie and put on a visor, and would stay in her dressing room until it was showtime.

"I didn't have anyone accompanying me. I was alone, And there was really very little interaction. Only on the show day where I'd maybe see The Bee from far away, but I never came close," she shared. "But I've not been in touch with anybody. I'd love to get in touch with Margaret Cho... I have not guessed anyone right!"

Lake continued, praising The Masked Singer for bringing some light to her life, despite the heartbreaking nature of most of her clues.

"A lot of the clues were about my beloved, my husband, who had passed away, so I think... I was in a lot of pain during the process," she said of her ex, Christian Evans, who took his own life in 2017, three years after he and Lake divorced. "I still managed to have a great time."

"I'm all about reinvention and doing new things... Initially, when they asked me to do this, I was like, 'Nah,'" Lake continued, revealing that it took some convincing to jump onboard. "It was really special. It was fun."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

