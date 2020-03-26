It's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles... with a little New York attitude tossed in!

Million Dollar Listing New York's Fredrik Eklund invades the West Coast edition of the franchise to cause a little trouble, and ET has your exclusive first look at the explosive season ahead.

"The L.A. market is shifting, and it’s not falling -- it's stabilizing -- and that's a good thing, 'cause everybody knows, like, I love money!" Josh Flagg says at the top of the sneak peek, before falling out of his chair. Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris and David Parnes all return for season 12, which will see the Joshes team up for at least one listing -- much to their co-stars' surprise.

"Altman and I have such different styles..." Flagg notes in a shared confessional with Altman, who adds, "..but either of us would do anything for a buck."

Watch the trailer here:

Season 12 sees the realtors take on some of their biggest listings yet, which means they're pulling out lots of tricks to land sales -- including a Medieval Times-style open house. But, when the California wildfires take over Los Angeles, business is threatened. Plus, their personal relationships are all put to the test, especially with Eklund pushing everyone’s buttons.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns with a special, 75-minute season premiere on Tuesday, May 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

