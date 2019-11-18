Andy Cohen got an unexpected kiss!

While hosting a special edition of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Friday, the 51-year-old host was shocked when one Bravolebrity walked up to him unprompted and delivered an intense smooch.

It all went down when stars of Million Dollar Listing -- both in New York and Los Angeles -- took the stage as part of BravoCon 2019 to present the shotski.

Fredrik Eklund, one of the New York realtors, quickly strutted over to Andy and planted a kiss on his lips. The lip-lock moved past the simple peck on the lips phase fast, leaving Cohen looking shocked and staring after 42-year-old Eklund, who sported a patterned silver suit and a baseball cap to the taping.

Cohen, wearing a black suit, couldn't rein in his disbelief as the crowd -- and the 77 Bravo stars on stage -- cheered for the unexpected moment.

"OMG!!! What a way to end #BravoCon," the WWHL Instagram account captioned a video of the moment, which aired on Sunday.

When ET's Brice Sander caught up with Cohen ahead of the taping, the 51-year-old TV personality made it clear that anything could happen during WWHL.

"We never know how it's gonna go. That's why it's called Watch What Happens Live," Cohen said. "We usually lean into the mess when it happens."

Watch the video below for more from BravoCon 2019.

