The Most Iconic Frye Boots to Gift This Holiday Season

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Winter footwear and accessories are perfect for holiday gifting. If you're looking for styles that are fashionable and versatile, we suggest you check out Frye's holiday gift guide. The American heritage fashion brand is best known for their leather boots, and whether you're shopping for loved ones or for yourself, a pair of iconic Frye boots are always a treat.

Frye boot styles vary in silhouettes from ankle booties to tall boots, and they've been a long-time favorite among the style set. You can count on Frye for footwear styles that are classic, stylish and durable. Frye boots look even better with more wear and age for their signature lived-in look. In addition to shoes, Frye also has a ton of bag styles to choose from, including totes, crossbody bags, saddle bags and more.

The Frye gift guide includes popular styles like the Melissa Button Lug Tall, Engineer 12R and Carly Chelsea. Frye also has deals up to 40% off on select styles. The brand has also laid out the shipping deadlines for the holiday season to ensure the gift arrives by Dec. 24: for ground shipping order by Dec. 13, for 2-day shipping order by Dec. 20, and for next-day shipping order by Dec. 21.

Browse the Frye holiday gift guide and shop ET's favorite picks below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Dani Shield Sling Frye Dani Shield Sling The Dani Shield Sling heeled shoe is a stylish combination of a sandal and bootie. It'll effortlessly take you from day to night. $298 $229 Buy Now

Engineer 12R Frye Engineer 12R The buckled Engineer 12R boot is one of the most recognizable Frye styles. These famous pull-on boots look better with age and wear. $378 Buy Now

Harness 12R Frye Harness 12R The Harness Boot is a Frye essential. The calf boot is rugged and stands the test of time. $428 Buy Now

Melissa Chelsea Frye Melissa Chelsea If you like your boots to have a tight, slim fit, consider the sleek Melissa Chelsea boot. $298 Buy Now

Melissa Shopper Frye Melissa Shopper This roomy shopper tote can be used as a work bag or a weekender bag. $358 Buy Now

