The Most Iconic Frye Boots to Gift This Holiday Season

Winter footwear and accessories are perfect for holiday gifting. If you're looking for styles that are fashionable and versatile, we suggest you check out Frye's holiday gift guide. The American heritage fashion brand is best known for their leather boots, and whether you're shopping for loved ones or for yourself, a pair of iconic Frye boots are always a treat. 

Frye boot styles vary in silhouettes from ankle booties to tall boots, and they've been a long-time favorite among the style set. You can count on Frye for footwear styles that are classic, stylish and durable. Frye boots look even better with more wear and age for their signature lived-in look. In addition to shoes, Frye also has a ton of bag styles to choose from, including totes, crossbody bags, saddle bags and more. 

The Frye gift guide includes popular styles like the Melissa Button Lug Tall, Engineer 12R and Carly Chelsea. Frye also has deals up to 40% off on select styles. The brand has also laid out the shipping deadlines for the holiday season to ensure the gift arrives by Dec. 24: for ground shipping order by Dec. 13, for 2-day shipping order by Dec. 20, and for next-day shipping order by Dec. 21. 

Browse the Frye holiday gift guide and shop ET's favorite picks below. 

Dani Shield Sling
Dani Shield Sling
Frye
Dani Shield Sling
The Dani Shield Sling heeled shoe is a stylish combination of a sandal and bootie. It'll effortlessly take you from day to night. 
$298$229
Engineer 12R
Engineer 12R
Frye
Engineer 12R
The buckled Engineer 12R boot is one of the most recognizable Frye styles. These famous pull-on boots look better with age and wear. 
$378
Harness 12R
Harness 12R
Frye
Harness 12R
The Harness Boot is a Frye essential. The calf boot is rugged and stands the test of time. 
$428
Carly Chelsea
Carly Chelsea
Frye
Carly Chelsea
A versatile Chelsea boot you'll want to wear every day. 
$298
Serena Mule
Serena Mule
Frye
Serena Mule
A pointed-toe mule that can be styled with jeans or dresses. 
$258
Veronica Combat
Veronica Combat
Frye
Veronica Combat
We love the worn-in, vintage look of these stonewashed combat boots. 
$278
Karen Inside Zip Short
Karen Inside Zip Short
Frye
Karen Inside Zip Short
The perfect everyday boot with a rubber outsole for traction. 
$298
Georgia Lace Up Bootie
Georgia Lace Up Bootie
Frye
Georgia Lace Up Bootie
These fashion-forward, lace-up booties with 3-inch heels are on the top of our wish list. 
$348
Farrah Inside Zip Bootie
Farrah Inside Zip Bootie
Frye
Farrah Inside Zip Bootie
If you like a pointed-toe boot, opt for the Farrah bootie. It has a dipped topline and a wedge heel. 
$268
Melissa Chelsea
Melissa Chelsea
Frye
Melissa Chelsea
If you like your boots to have a tight, slim fit, consider the sleek Melissa Chelsea boot. 
$298
Melissa Belted Tall Wide Calf
Melissa Belted Tall Wide Calf
Frye
Melissa Belted Tall Wide Calf
The Melissa Belted Tall boot is a staple for winter. This one is available in a wide calf version.
$358
Melissa Slouch Bootie
Melissa Slouch Bootie
Frye
Melissa Slouch Bootie
Style these low-heel, slouchy ankle boots with a floaty maxi dress for the ultimate Frye look. 
$248
Melissa Button Lug Tall
Melissa Button Lug Tall
Frye
Melissa Button Lug Tall
You won't regret getting these timeless equestrian-inspired tall boots. 
$378
Astor Low Lace
Astor Low Lace
Frye
Astor Low Lace
Shopping for the men in your life? This cool leather sneaker is a great gift option.
$198
Tyler Lace Up
Tyler Lace Up
Frye
Tyler Lace Up
The Tyler Lace Up boot will be well loved and worn. 
$328
Logan Travel Dopp
Logan Travel Dopp
Frye
Logan Travel Dopp
A handcrafted leather toiletry bag for the one who loves to travel. 
$188
Fair Isle Scarf
Fair Isle Scarf
Frye
Fair Isle Scarf
Gift this soft printed scarf. 
$78
Farrah Saddle
Farrah Saddle
Frye
Farrah Saddle
You'll carry this leather saddle bag for years to come. 
$298
Melissa Shopper
Melissa Shopper
Frye
Melissa Shopper
This roomy shopper tote can be used as a work bag or a weekender bag. 
$358
Melissa Zip Crossbody
Melissa Zip Crossbody
Frye
Melissa Zip Crossbody
This bestselling crossbody bag is great for daily wear. 
$228

