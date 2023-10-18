The New Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED Is Already On Sale Right Now

Earlier this month, Nintendo released the newest variation of the Nintendo Switch OLED, the Mario Red Edition. Featuring a red and black design with red joy-cons instead of the previous blue and red design, the special gaming console is already on sale. Right now, the Nintendo Switch OLED - Mario Red Edition is $326 at Amazon — an all-time low price for the new Switch.

Coinciding with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20, the tablet got a Mario makeover. On the new Mario Red Switch OLED, Mario’s silhouette decorates the dock’s back panel. Open its door to find him running toward a grid of gold coins.

Designed to be played on the go, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the perfect size for gaming while traveling, especially with a Nintendo Switch travel case. The newest Switch model comes with a dock, so you can use the two detachable Joy-Con controllers for gaming on your TV or attach them to your Switch and play anywhere.

Featuring a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable kickstand, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio, the new system makes the best Switch games look even better. With up to nine hours of battery life and 32GB of storage, all you need to easily play more games is a MicroSD Card.

Whether shopping for yourself or looking for the best holiday gift for gamers on your list, grab the newest Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition on sale to play all the best Switch games in 2023 like Hogwarts Legacy, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Odyssey.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: