The Nintendo Switch Is Back In Stock: Here's Where to Buy A Console That Will Arrive for Christmas
The Nintendo Switch is one of the hottest gifts this season. If you haven't had a chance to grab a Nintendo Switch console, it is back in stock just in time to wrap up and put under the Christmas tree. Designed to be played on the go, the Switch is the perfect size for traveling and gaming on the go. These consoles were selling for nearly $400 a few months ago, so this is a great time to score a Nintendo Switch at Amazon and Walmart for as low as $288.
The console comes with a dock, so you can use the two detachable Joy-Con controllers for gaming on your TV or attach them to your Switch and play anywhere. With up to nine hours of battery life and 32GB of storage, all you need to easily play more games is a MicroSD Card. Grab your Nintendo Switch today to play all the best upcoming Switch games in 2023.
Transforming from home console to portable system in a snap, play all your favorite games with a Nintendo Switch.
Right now, Walmart has the Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 on sale for $325. The bundle also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online to play online, access classic games, and more. With its epic library of must-play games from Nintendo and various other publishers, Walmart rarely has markdowns on Switch products (let alone deals on console bundles). The Nintendo Switch is the perfect way to stay entertained on all your flights during the weeks of busy holiday travel.
Race through all the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, including all the race tracks from the Wii U version of the video game. Save on this Nintendo Switch console bundle and have endless fun thanks to the thousands of game titles available for the Switch.
The new Nintendo Switch OLED is also in stock and makes an excellent gift for the gamers on your list. Featuring a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable kickstand, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio, the new system makes the best Switch games look even better.
The versatile Nintendo Switch allows you to play video games on your TV or on the go. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are.
The Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals
Play as your favorite Hyrule hero in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Unlock various puzzles as you fight off Keese, Guardians and many more menacing foes. But don't worry, Link still has plenty of time to fish, explore the landscape and even test out his culinary skills.
For the first time ever, dance to top chart hits including Harry Styles, BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and many more. You can also spend more time dancing and less time searching thanks to the game's new, more modern, and intuitive user interface.
Race across five massive islands, each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets. Along the way, you'll get to unlock Cyber Space levels featuring signature 3D platforming at Sonic speeds.
The very best of the hot wheels universe is here. Take the wheel of tons of vehicles with their own personality and style, different traits, and levels of rarity. Prove you're the best and unlock Premium cars and extraordinary items and with the livery editor make your ride a one-of-a-kind masterpiece of speed.
If you haven't grabbed a copy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for your PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch or Xbox yet, then this is your sign to treat yourself. After all, you can't beat a pre-Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on a video game that combines Star Wars and Legos.
