Nintendo discounts are pretty rare, but today you can score $30 off the Nintendo Switch OLED. The one-day Nintendo Switch OLED deal at Woot drops the latest Nintendo console down to $310. We recommend acting fast because similar Nintendo Switch sales in the past have sold out within hours.

Nintendo Switch OLED Woot! Nintendo Switch OLED The versatile Nintendo Switch allows you to play your Mario video games on your TV or on the go. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are. $350 $310 Shop Now

Designed to be played on the go, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the perfect size for traveling and gaming on the go, especially with a Nintendo Switch travel case. The newest Switch model comes with a dock, so you can use the two detachable Joy-Con controllers for gaming on your TV or attach them to your Switch and play anywhere.

Featuring a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable kickstand, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio, the new system makes the best Switch games look even better. With up to nine hours of battery life and 32GB of storage, all you need to easily play more games is a MicroSD Card. Whether shopping for yourself or gifting a gamer in your life, grab a Nintendo Switch OLED on sale today to play all the best upcoming Switch games in 2023 like Hogwarts Legacy.

