Sales & Deals

The Nolah Labor Day Sale Is Here With Huge Savings Up to $1,200 Off Mattresses

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nolah Mattress
Nolah Mattress
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:27 AM PDT, August 30, 2023

Nolah's Labor Day mattress sale is here. Get up to $1,200 off all five of the brand's award-winning mattresses.

Nothing beats the feeling of a good night's rest after a long day. While you can't control all of the factors that might prevent you from quality shut eye, but there is one big one that you can: your mattress. With Labor Day almost here, you shouldn't sleep on the holiday weekend's major mattress deals to upgrade your bed for less.

Right now, the Nolah Mattress is taking up to $1,200 off all of the brand's award-winning mattresses ahead of Labor Day 2023. Included in the sale is the Nolah Original specifically designed with side sleepers in mind, so you can finally get a restful night's sleep and save big in the process. 

Shop Nolah's Mattress Sale

If you prefer a super soft memory foam mattress that cushions your every move or prefer a firm mattress that won't sink or sag, Nolah's mattress sale has something you'll love. And while many retailers are offering Labor Day mattress deals, Nolah mattresses are perfect for people who live in warmer cities as they have absolutely no heat-trapping memory foam chemicals, so you can sleep cooler at night. 

Nolah offers five signature mattresses, each catering to different sleep preferences. While every mattress size is discounted from twin to California king, prices below reflect that of a queen-size mattress. With early access to huge Labor Day savings on mattresses and two free pillows worth $198 with your purchase, the Nolah Mattress Labor Day Sale is not one to miss.

From hybrid to all-foam and natural latex, check out all the best Nolah Labor Day mattress deals to sleep soundly through the night.

Nolah Evolution 15”

Nolah Evolution 15”
Nolah

Nolah Evolution 15”

This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. 

$2,499 $1,699

Shop Now

Nolah Signature 12”

Nolah Signature 12”
Nolah

Nolah Signature 12”

Crafted with AirFoam, Nolah says this is their best mattress for pressure relief on your knees, hips and back. While the top provides extra cushion, strong support comes from deeper within the bed. 

$1,799 $1,299

Shop Now

Nolah Natural 11”

Nolah Natural 11”
Nolah

Nolah Natural 11”

Hypoallergenic and made in an eco-friendly way, this hybrid mattress uses recycled steel coils and latex layers for natural cooling while you sleep. The gentle, pressure-relieving mattress is wrapped in soft organic cotton and wool.

$2,099 $1,399

Shop Now

Nolah Nurture 10"

Nolah Nurture 10"
Nolah

Nolah Nurture 10"

Designed for children, you can flip this firm double-sided mattress to stretch the use over time. You can even add a 10-year protection plan for less than $1 to ensure it will last through the years.

$1,549 $999

Shop Now

Nolah Original 10”

Nolah Original 10”
Nolah

Nolah Original 10”

Doing a bit of everything, this mattress is long-lasting, cools while you sleep and relieves pressure on your joints. 

$1,449 $1,099

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop This Weekend

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop This Weekend

The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Rejuvenate Your Sleep With Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Pajamas at This End of Summer Sale

Sales & Deals

Rejuvenate Your Sleep With Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Pajamas at This End of Summer Sale

Tuft & Needle Labor Day Sale: Save Up to $700 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle Labor Day Sale: Save Up to $700 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year Is Here with Unbeatable Deals

Sales & Deals

Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year Is Here with Unbeatable Deals

Get 40% Off DreamCloud Mattresses During This Major Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Get 40% Off DreamCloud Mattresses During This Major Labor Day Sale

Nectar Labor Day Sale: Get 33% Off Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding

Sales & Deals

Nectar Labor Day Sale: Get 33% Off Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding

Save Up to 20% on Mattresses, Pillows, Sheets and More at Casper's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 20% on Mattresses, Pillows, Sheets and More at Casper's Labor Day Sale

Labor Day Sales 2023: Shop the Biggest Deals on Fall Fashion, Mattresses, Furniture and Home Essentials

Sales & Deals

Labor Day Sales 2023: Shop the Biggest Deals on Fall Fashion, Mattresses, Furniture and Home Essentials

The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend: Helix, Saatva, Tempur-Pedic and More

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend: Helix, Saatva, Tempur-Pedic and More

Get 33% Off Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding at the Nectar Labor Day Sale Happening Now

Sales & Deals

Get 33% Off Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding at the Nectar Labor Day Sale Happening Now

The Best Amazon Labor Day Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Labor Day Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

Get Up to 65% Off College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

Sales & Deals

Get Up to 65% Off College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

Everything You Need for the Coziest College Dorm Bed On Campus

Best Lists

Everything You Need for the Coziest College Dorm Bed On Campus

Tags: