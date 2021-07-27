Shopping

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Starts Tomorrow: Shop the 25 Best Activewear Deals

By ETonline Staff
nordstrom anniversary sale activewear 1280
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts tomorrow and it's packed with amazing can't miss deals on activewear. From workout clothes to gym shoes, the department store's biggest sale of the year is offering low prices for a limited time.

Shop leggings, tops, sports bras, shorts, jackets, sneakers and more from brands you love, including Nike, Zella, Alo, Sweaty Betty, Asics, Spanx, The North Face and so many more. 

Right now, every Nordy Club member can shop deals on their favorite brands before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, you can get a sneak peek at the anniversary sale items, or sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today to start shopping! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best activewear deals from the Nordstrom Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now. 

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals on Activewear from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra
Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra
Reviewers say this sports bra lives up to the hype and provides comfortable support for high-impact workouts. 
$43 (REGULARLY $68)
Nike Bold Sports Bra
Nike Bold Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Nike Bold Sports Bra
Good for those with a big bust, this Nike sports bra will keep you supported throughout the whole workout. It has adjustable straps and hook-and-loop closure. 
$56 (REGULARLY $75)
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Hooded Ripstop Jacket
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Hooded Ripstop Jacket
Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Hooded Ripstop Jacket
This Nike windbreaker is perfect if you want a lightweight jacket to throw on in between workouts. 
$75 (REGULARLY $100)
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers
Nordstrom
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers
As loungewear, activewear or even pajamas, these Restore Soft Pocket Joggers from Zella will get a lot of love. 
$46 (REGULARLY $69)
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings
Halle Berry loves these booty sculpting leggings. Plus, you can't go wrong with the 4 four cute prints to choose from. 
$65 (REGULARLY $100)
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Over 400 reviewers can't be wrong. Comfortable, true to size and excellent performance on long runs and you can get them now at a deep discount.
$100 (REGULARLY $160)
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
A closet staple worthy of stocking up on.
$39 (REGULARLY $59)
Alo Real Sports Bra
Alo Real Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Alo Real Sports Bra
This Alo longline sports bra has four-way stretch. 
$45 (REGULARLY $72)
Sweaty Betty Easy Peazy Tank Top
Sweaty Betty Easy Peazy Tank Top
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Easy Peazy Tank Top
A breathable, lightweight workout tank with a draped hem. 
$30 (REGULARLY $48)
Adidas Studio Lounge Wide Leg Fleece Pants
Adidas Studio Lounge Wide Leg Fleece Pants
Nordstrom
Adidas Studio Lounge Wide Leg Fleece Pants
These Wide Leg Fleece Pants from Adidas were made for 2021. It's one of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary sale items this year. 
$60 (REGULARLY $80)
Nike Indy Sports Bra
Nike Indy Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Nike Indy Sports Bra
The moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric keeps you cool and comfortable. This sports bra is ideal for low-impact workouts. 
$26 (REGULARLY $35)
Free People The Way You Sweat Sweatshirt
Free People The Way You Sweat Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Free People The Way You Sweat Sweatshirt
Channel your inner Jennifer Beals in The Way You Sweat Sweatshirt from Free People. 
$43 (REGULARLY $68)
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
A track jacket that's as practical as it is fashionable. 
$95 (REGULARLY $148)
BP. Classic Nylon Track Pants
BP Classic Nylon Track Pants
Nordstrom
BP. Classic Nylon Track Pants
A nod to the 1980's, these nylon track pants from Nordstrom brand BP are comfortable enough to lounge in and durable enough to workout in. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Nordstrom
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Like the name suggests, this soft, stretchy Zella workout tank will instantly become your favorite. 
$25 (REGULARLY $39)
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Reviewers love the fit and support, and we're loving the fun selection of colors. 
$70 (REGULARLY $110)
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Save on this bestselling Alo Airlift legging. 
$70 (REGULARLY $114)
Alo Cover Tank
Alo Cover Tank
Nordstrom
Alo Cover Tank
Wear this cropped tank with faux wrap hem over jeans, leggings, sweatpants, anything!
$35 (REGULARLY $54)
Spanx Every.Wear Knockout Leggings
Spanx Every.Wear Knockout Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Every.Wear Knockout Leggings
The slimming power you expect from Spanx in leggings that can take you from the gym to running around town. 
$73 (REGULARLY $110)
Sweaty Betty Breeze Long Sleeve Running Top
Sweaty Betty Breeze Long Sleeve Running Top
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Breeze Long Sleeve Running Top
When a chill returns to the air, this top will provide the perfect lightweight layer of warmth for your run. We love the thumbhole cuffs that help keep sleeves in place.
$56 (REGULARLY $88)
The North Face Pardee Water Repellent Heatseeker™ Insulated Jacket
The North Face Pardee Water Repellent Heatseeker™ Insulated Jacket
Nordstrom
The North Face Pardee Water Repellent Heatseeker™ Insulated Jacket
This soft and almost weightless jacket will be perfect for layering come fall and winter. 
$105 (REGULARLY $139)
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
French terry shorts are so soft and comfy for everyday wear. 
$30 (REGULARLY $40)
Nike Dri-Fit Tempo Running Shorts
Nike Dri-Fit Tempo Running Shorts
Nordstrom
Nike Dri-Fit Tempo Running Shorts
A best-seller during the sale last year, grab a pair of these classic running shorts before they sell out. 
$22 (REGULARLY $30)
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Swap out your worn out kicks for this super lightweight and flexible running shoe.
$90 (REGULARLY $120)
Sweaty Betty Power Frame Racerback Sports Bra
Sweaty Betty Power Frame Racerback Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Power Frame Racerback Sports Bra
We love the cute floral-inspired print on this racerback sports bra. 
$43 (REGULARLY $68)

