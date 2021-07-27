The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts tomorrow and it's packed with amazing can't miss deals on activewear. From workout clothes to gym shoes, the department store's biggest sale of the year is offering low prices for a limited time.

Shop leggings, tops, sports bras, shorts, jackets, sneakers and more from brands you love, including Nike, Zella, Alo, Sweaty Betty, Asics, Spanx, The North Face and so many more.

Right now, every Nordy Club member can shop deals on their favorite brands before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, you can get a sneak peek at the anniversary sale items, or sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today to start shopping! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best activewear deals from the Nordstrom Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals on Activewear from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Nike Bold Sports Bra Nordstrom Nike Bold Sports Bra Good for those with a big bust, this Nike sports bra will keep you supported throughout the whole workout. It has adjustable straps and hook-and-loop closure. $56 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

