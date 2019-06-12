Jim and Pam are forever -- but the Stanley Cup championship has pitted The Office co-stars against one another!

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, who played the fan-favorite TV couple for seven seasons of the beloved NBC comedy, have been feuding throughout the NHL's championship tournament -- both rooting on their hometowns -- and it's all come down to game seven! Fischer, who was raised in St. Louis, Missouri, has been cheering on her Blues, while Krasinski has been rooting for his hometown Boston Bruins, and was attendance at Wednesday's final game of the series with a few more friends in tow!

"Jenna Fischer, I know we've been having our ups and downs recently," the actor and director shared in a video posted from his seats at Boston's TD Garden. "I just wanted to say, I'm really sorry you're not here. This is your seat right here, and I was really bummed that you couldn't make it. But listen, honestly? Let's just have the best team win."

Krasinski's deadpan delivery about how the game is "just about hockey, and hockey fans" was interrupted, however, by someone pushing past him to take Fischer's designated seat. That fan? None other than David Denman, who played Pam's ex, Roy, on The Office! "Oh, hey," Denman said casually, as Krasinski grinned at the camera.

Of course, Fischer didn't miss a chance to fire back, even referencing the trio's on-screen romantic history when she retweeted Krasinski's video. "Ha. Ha. Ha. Well played," she wrote. "Just be careful he doesn't leave you at the game. #GoBlues."

However, Krasinski and Denman weren't the only ones cheering Boston on in the Stanley Cup Final. Earlier in the day, Fischer lamented Steve Carell's photo post, which showed him in a Bruins cap, writing, "Steve!!! Not you too!!"

The actress also shared a screenshot of Jim and Pam from The Office's happier days, with both characters decked out in their team's jerseys. "It all comes down to tonight. Game 7," she tweeted. "#LetsGoBlues #StanleyCup #Gloria #TeamPam."

