Style

The Only Labor Day Weekend Sales You Need to Know About

By Amy Lee‍
Karlie Kloss white dress
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Ah, Labor Day Weekend. Many see the patriotic holiday as a toast to the end of summer, but it is also a long weekend to seriously score on big fashion and beauty deals. Our favorite brands are holding major sales and it's honestly the perfect time to shop as pieces you've been eyeing all summer long are marked off and prices on new arrivals for fall are slashed for a limited time -- aka this is a shopaholic's dream come true.

From KKW to ASOS, here are the 11 fashion and beauty sales you need to know about to amp up your wardrobe and beauty stash. 

ASOS 

20% off everything with the code DAYOFF. 

ASOS leopard coat
ASOS

ASOS Design Leopard Coat$119 $96

ASOS striped sweater
ASOS

ASOS Design Ribbed Sweater in Fine Knit in Stripe$29 $24

ASOS green dress
ASOS

ASOS Design Jacquard Midi Dress with Belt$60 $48

Shopbop

Up to 70% off on select items.

ALC striped pants
Shopbop

A.L.C. Miles Pants$395 $158

Rebecca Taylor floral top
Shopbop

Rebecca Taylor Puff Sleeve Top$295 $207

Trademark white bucket bag
Shopbop

Trademark The Bucket Bag$628 $314

J.Crew

30% off and an extra 10% off your purchase with the code BIGSALE. 

J.Crew velvet wrap dress
J.Crew

J.Crew Wrap Dress in Drapey Velvet$148 $104

J.Crew graphic tee
J.Crew

 

J.Crew London, Paris, Tokyo, Portland T-Shirt$40 $28

J.Crew wide leg jeans
J.Crew

J.Crew Point Sur Wide-Leg Crop Jean with Let-Down Hem$128 $90

Solid & Striped 

30% off everything with the code LDW30.

Solid and Striped white bikini
Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped The Hollywood Bikini in Cream$176 $124

Solid & Striped shimmer onepiece
Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie in Maui Shimmer$168 $118

Solid & Striped yellow bikini
Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped The Cora Bikini in Pastel Yellow$156 $110

KKW Beauty and Fragrance

25% of sitewide (excluding Ultralight Beams).

25% off Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and KKW Body (excludes Kimoji Perfume).

KKW fragrance crystal
KKW Fragrance

KKW Fragrance Crystal Gardenia$60 $45

KKW Beauty contour and highlight sticks
KKW Beauty

KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Set$32 $24

KKW Beauty classic eyeshadow palette
KKW Beauty

KKW Beauty Classic Palette$45 $34

Kylie Cosmetics

Buy one get one free on Lip Kits, starting on Saturday at 12 pm PST. 

Kylie lip kit in twenty one
Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Twenty One Matte Lip Kit $30

Kylie lip kit in kylie's coconut
Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Kylie’s Coconut + Bare Lip Kit Combo $39

Kylie lip kit in Mary Jo
Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Mary Jo K Lip Kit $29

CoEdition

Up to 70% off with the code LD20.

City Chic off shoulder top
CoEdition

City Chic Sky Blue Check Me Out Top$69 $37

Stuart Weitzman silver flats
CoEdition

Stuart Weitzman Myguy Argento$498 $159

Elvi dress
CoEdition

Elvi Oriela Contrast Lace Trim Dress with Keyhole Bows$100 $62

Parpala Jewelry 

15% off sitewide with the code LABORBABE15. 

Parpala coin necklace
Parpala Jewelry

Parpala Jewelry Carol Coin Choker$165 $141

Parpala Jewelry ring
Parpala Jewelry

Parpala Jewelry Lara Ring $150

Parpala Jewelry silver hoops
Parpala Jewelry

Parpala Jewelry Natasha Hoops $125

Sephora

Up to 60% off on select items. 

Urban Decay Naked palette
Sephora

Urban Decay Naked Palette$54 $27

T3 styling iron
Sephora

T3 SinglePass Luxe Professional Straightening and Styling Iron$180 $149

Sephora Collection brushes
Sephora

Sephora Collection Complexion Perfection Brush Set$45 $25

Dermstore 

20% off participating brands with the code LABORDAY. 

Rahua shampoo
Dermstore

Rahua Voluminous Shampoo$34 $28

Kevyn Aucoin brow pencil
Dermstore

Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Brow Pencil$26 $21

Dr Dennis Gross C+ serum
Dermstore

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Serum$78 $63

Club Monaco

25% off your purchase with the code FALL18.

Club Monaco checked coat
Club Monaco

Club Monaco Heleni Coat$375 $282

Club Monaco black pant
Club Monaco

Club Monaco Candeen Pant$248 $186

Club Monaco suede bootie
Club Monaco

Club Monaco Aaylina Bootie$248 $186

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Hailey Baldwin Just Wore Fall's No. 1 Trend -- Shop Her Look!

The Chicest Celebrity-Inspired Swimsuits to Wear on Labor Day -- From Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham and More!

These 5 Celebrity Airport Looks Are So Chic (And Never Sloppy)

 