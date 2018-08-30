The Only Labor Day Weekend Sales You Need to Know About

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Ah, Labor Day Weekend. Many see the patriotic holiday as a toast to the end of summer, but it is also a long weekend to seriously score on big fashion and beauty deals. Our favorite brands are holding major sales and it's honestly the perfect time to shop as pieces you've been eyeing all summer long are marked off and prices on new arrivals for fall are slashed for a limited time -- aka this is a shopaholic's dream come true.

From KKW to ASOS, here are the 11 fashion and beauty sales you need to know about to amp up your wardrobe and beauty stash.

ASOS

20% off everything with the code DAYOFF.

ASOS

ASOS Design Leopard Coat $119 $96

ASOS

ASOS Design Ribbed Sweater in Fine Knit in Stripe $29 $24

ASOS

ASOS Design Jacquard Midi Dress with Belt $60 $48

Shopbop

Up to 70% off on select items.

Shopbop

A.L.C. Miles Pants $395 $158

Shopbop

Rebecca Taylor Puff Sleeve Top $295 $207

Shopbop

Trademark The Bucket Bag $628 $314

J.Crew

30% off and an extra 10% off your purchase with the code BIGSALE.

J.Crew

J.Crew Wrap Dress in Drapey Velvet $148 $104

J.Crew

J.Crew London, Paris, Tokyo, Portland T-Shirt $40 $28

J.Crew

J.Crew Point Sur Wide-Leg Crop Jean with Let-Down Hem $128 $90

Solid & Striped

30% off everything with the code LDW30.

Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped The Hollywood Bikini in Cream $176 $124

Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie in Maui Shimmer $168 $118

Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped The Cora Bikini in Pastel Yellow $156 $110

KKW Beauty and Fragrance

25% of sitewide (excluding Ultralight Beams).

25% off Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and KKW Body (excludes Kimoji Perfume).

KKW Fragrance

KKW Fragrance Crystal Gardenia $60 $45

KKW Beauty

KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Set $32 $24

KKW Beauty

KKW Beauty Classic Palette $45 $34

Kylie Cosmetics

Buy one get one free on Lip Kits, starting on Saturday at 12 pm PST.

Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Twenty One Matte Lip Kit $30

Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Kylie’s Coconut + Bare Lip Kit Combo $39

Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Mary Jo K Lip Kit $29

CoEdition

Up to 70% off with the code LD20.

CoEdition

City Chic Sky Blue Check Me Out Top $69 $37

CoEdition

Stuart Weitzman Myguy Argento $498 $159

CoEdition

Elvi Oriela Contrast Lace Trim Dress with Keyhole Bows $100 $62

Parpala Jewelry

15% off sitewide with the code LABORBABE15.

Parpala Jewelry

Parpala Jewelry Carol Coin Choker $165 $141

Parpala Jewelry

Parpala Jewelry Lara Ring $150

Parpala Jewelry

Parpala Jewelry Natasha Hoops $125

Sephora

Up to 60% off on select items.

Sephora

Urban Decay Naked Palette $54 $27

Sephora

T3 SinglePass Luxe Professional Straightening and Styling Iron $180 $149

Sephora

Sephora Collection Complexion Perfection Brush Set $45 $25

Dermstore

20% off participating brands with the code LABORDAY.

Dermstore

Rahua Voluminous Shampoo $34 $28

Dermstore

Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Brow Pencil $26 $21

Dermstore

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Serum $78 $63

Club Monaco

25% off your purchase with the code FALL18.

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Heleni Coat $375 $282

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Candeen Pant $248 $186

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Aaylina Bootie $248 $186

