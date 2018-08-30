The Only Labor Day Weekend Sales You Need to Know About
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Ah, Labor Day Weekend. Many see the patriotic holiday as a toast to the end of summer, but it is also a long weekend to seriously score on big fashion and beauty deals. Our favorite brands are holding major sales and it's honestly the perfect time to shop as pieces you've been eyeing all summer long are marked off and prices on new arrivals for fall are slashed for a limited time -- aka this is a shopaholic's dream come true.
From KKW to ASOS, here are the 11 fashion and beauty sales you need to know about to amp up your wardrobe and beauty stash.
ASOS
20% off everything with the code DAYOFF.
ASOS Design Leopard Coat
$119 $96
ASOS Design Ribbed Sweater in Fine Knit in Stripe
$29 $24
ASOS Design Jacquard Midi Dress with Belt
$60 $48
Shopbop
Up to 70% off on select items.
A.L.C. Miles Pants
$395 $158
Rebecca Taylor Puff Sleeve Top
$295 $207
Trademark The Bucket Bag
$628 $314
J.Crew
30% off and an extra 10% off your purchase with the code BIGSALE.
J.Crew Wrap Dress in Drapey Velvet
$148 $104
J.Crew London, Paris, Tokyo, Portland T-Shirt
$40 $28
J.Crew Point Sur Wide-Leg Crop Jean with Let-Down Hem
$128 $90
Solid & Striped
30% off everything with the code LDW30.
Solid & Striped The Hollywood Bikini in Cream
$176 $124
Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie in Maui Shimmer
$168 $118
Solid & Striped The Cora Bikini in Pastel Yellow
$156 $110
KKW Beauty and Fragrance
25% of sitewide (excluding Ultralight Beams).
25% off Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and KKW Body (excludes Kimoji Perfume).
KKW Fragrance Crystal Gardenia
$60 $45
KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Set
$32 $24
KKW Beauty Classic Palette
$45 $34
Kylie Cosmetics
Buy one get one free on Lip Kits, starting on Saturday at 12 pm PST.
Kylie Cosmetics Twenty One Matte Lip Kit $30
Kylie Cosmetics Kylie’s Coconut + Bare Lip Kit Combo $39
Kylie Cosmetics Mary Jo K Lip Kit $29
CoEdition
Up to 70% off with the code LD20.
City Chic Sky Blue Check Me Out Top
$69 $37
Stuart Weitzman Myguy Argento
$498 $159
Elvi Oriela Contrast Lace Trim Dress with Keyhole Bows
$100 $62
Parpala Jewelry
15% off sitewide with the code LABORBABE15.
Parpala Jewelry Carol Coin Choker
$165 $141
Parpala Jewelry Lara Ring $150
Parpala Jewelry Natasha Hoops $125
Sephora
Up to 60% off on select items.
Urban Decay Naked Palette
$54 $27
T3 SinglePass Luxe Professional Straightening and Styling Iron
$180 $149
Sephora Collection Complexion Perfection Brush Set
$45 $25
Dermstore
20% off participating brands with the code LABORDAY.
Rahua Voluminous Shampoo
$34 $28
Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Brow Pencil
$26 $21
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Serum
$78 $63
Club Monaco
25% off your purchase with the code FALL18.
Club Monaco Heleni Coat
$375 $282
Club Monaco Candeen Pant
$248 $186
Club Monaco Aaylina Bootie
$248 $186
