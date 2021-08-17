'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Not Returning Next Year

The Real Housewives of Dallas are hanging up their spurs, at least for now. ET has learned that a sixth season of the Texas-based franchise won't air anytime soon. "There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided," Bravo said in a statement.

Season 5 of RHOD -- the ninth city added to Bravo's Housewives universe -- finished airing in May, amid a bit of controversy. Breakout star Dr. Tiffany Moon found herself in a social media battle with co-star Kameron Westcott and Kameron's family, with racially tinged barbs being tossed at the Chinese-American reality star. Speculation surfaced at the time that Tiffany would quit the series, but ET learned that was not the case. Kameron has since apologized for the ordeal, which came after a season of ups and downs for Tiffany when it came to discussions around race. She found herself battling longtime star Brandi Redmond for much of the show's run. Brandi claimed she was "uncomfortable" around Tiffany after a years-old video of Brandi doing a racist impression of Asian people surfaced online.

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas starred Tiffany, Kameron, Brandi, D'Andra Simmons, Stephanie Hollman and Kary Brittingham. A cast shake-up was expected ahead of the now-indefinitely postponed sixth season. This, however, is not an official cancellation. Much like The Real Housewives of Miami, which will soon return for a fourth season on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, nearly eight years after season 3 finished airing, RHOD could return down the line.

