The Summer I Turned Pretty may be beloved as much for its teen love triangle plot as for the songs that go with it. The fan-favorite Amazon Prime Video show quickly won viewers' hearts last year with its season 1 playlist, boasting multiple hits from Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo and more from Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, BLACKPINK, Billie Eilish, Carly Rae Jepsen and Jack Harlow.

Based on a trilogy of novels by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows a search for romance between Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) during their family trips to the idyllic beach town Cousins Beach.

Sean Kaufman stars as Steven, Belly's brother, and Jackie Chung plays the children's mother. Rachel Blanchard plays Susannah Fisher, the mother of Conrad and Jeremiah.

Han recently revealed on TikTok that the second season will feature nine songs from Swift this season. Last year's installment included five tracks from Swift, including "Cruel Summer" and "The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)." The show's season 1 teaser debuted "This Love (Taylor's Version)" from Swift's still forthcoming rerecording of 1989. The show's season 2 trailer featured "August," and the official trailer debuted "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" shortly before Swift's release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7.

Prime Video released its first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 on Friday, and will subsequently release weekly for the remaining five.

Here's ET's full guide to all The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 songs:

Episode One: Love Lost

"See You Again" (feat. Kali Uchis) - Tyler, The Creator

"If You Love Me" - Lizzo

"Big Energy" - Latto

"I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing" - Aerosmith

Belly's classmates sing a cover of this song during a house party midway through the episode.

"My Own Worst Enemy" - Lit

Belly's classmates sing a cover of this song during a house party midway through the episode.

"Biddie Bop" - Chel Strong

"Diamonds and Bands" - Jonathan James Johnson, Knight Ryder & Jermain Brown

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"INDUSTRY BABY" - Lil Nas X

"Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift

"Save Your Tears" - The Weeknd x Ariana Grande

Episode Two: Love Scene

"Steal My Girl" - One Direction

"Coffee Breath" - Sofia Mills

"Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat" - Del Water Gap

"deja vu" - Olivia Rodrigo

"invisible string" - Taylor Swift

"I'm Kissing You" - Des’ree

Episode Three: Love Sick

"IN MY BAG" - Warren Hue & tobi lou

"Bunny Is a Rider" - Caroline Polachek

"Mayonnaise" - The Smashing Pumpkins

"Pink + White" - Remi Wolf

"Silver Springs" - Fleetwood Mac

"Circles" - Mac Miller

"Sometimes" - Juice WRLD

The first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.

