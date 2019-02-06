Get ready to swoon over a new YA love story!

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. dropped the first trailer from the highly anticipated flick The Sun Is Also a Star, based on Nicola Yoon's 2016 novel of the same name. The modern-day love story follows Jamaica-born Natasha Kingsley (Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi), who meets and falls in love with the romantic, college-bound Daniel Bae (Riverdale's Charles Melton).

Their kismet New York City meeting comes on what could be Natasha's last day in the U.S., as her family is facing deportation the next day. Despite all odds -- and Natasha's best efforts to the contrary -- Daniel ensures the pair fall for each other in incredible fashion.

"So no magic, no fate, no meant to be?" Daniel questions in the trailer after Natasha says she doesn't believe in love. "What if I told you I could get you to fall in love with me? Just give me a day."

"An hour," she offers.

The rest of the trailer features the duo's day-long exploration of the city that includes some karaoke, dancing, kisses and plenty of romantic moments.

"The choice we make, the path we choose, we don't have forever," Natasha declares in a voiceover. "All we have is a single day."

The Sun Is Also a Star hits theaters May 17. Watch the video below for more on Shahidi:

