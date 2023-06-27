As most pet owners know, dog and cat hair can be like glitter — clinging to every surface in your home and being an absolute nightmare to clean up. That's why it's helpful to have pet hair remover tools on hand for anytime you need to tidy up your space.

When it comes to removing pet hair from furniture, it doesn't get any better than the ChomChom. If you've got a pet that sheds, the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is currently on sale at Amazon. Ahead of Prime Day, you can get 37% off the ChomChom, bringing the effective, reusable tool down to just $20.

The ChomChom is a handheld tool designed to glide over a hair-covered surface like a mini vacuum. It grabs onto and traps loose fur on furniture, rugs, clothes and more. Like an eco-friendly lint roller without the sticky tape, the ChomChom also removes lint and dander.

At 7.5 inches wide, you can cover large areas fairly quickly. Near-constant shedding can be the one downside to owning a pet, so we recommend taking advantage of this early Amazon Prime Day deal to get the ChomChom for its lowest price we've seen all year.

