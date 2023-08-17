The Tory Burch Private Sale Is Here: Save Up to 60% on Designer Wardrobe Staples for Fall
While we would all love to fill our closets with the latest designer clothing each season, our bank accounts often put a damper on that desire. But a wardrobe refresh just became more attainable thanks to Tory Burch. The legacy brand is hosting a private sale with up to 50% off clothing, shoes and accessories, plus an additional 10% off these already significant savings.
Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale
Now's the perfect time to stock up on high-quality and super-stylish designer garments with the help of Tory Burch's Private Sale. Shop soft and trendy sweaters that you'll want to wear 24/7. Stunning shoes and accessories are also on sale, including the cutest ankle boots and fall-forward handbags. Whether you're looking to upgrade your work outfits, want a new dress for going out, or need to enhance your workout clothes, Tory Burch has plenty of great finds for less right now. All you have to do to access these outstanding savings is enter your email.
To help you get the most out of this incredible, and exclusive, limited-time Tory Burch sale, we've found the best deals in clothing, shoes and accessories. Below, shop our top picks in each category, but be sure to act fast as these savings end on Monday, August 21.
Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals
Crafted with 100% cashmere, this cozy turtleneck features a timeless chevron design.
A sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette and snuggly soft fabric make this sweater a great choice for date night.
For chilly mornings that lead to warmer days, layer this fun and vintage-inspired Colorblock Sweater Vest with your favorite button-up or blouse.
This sleek, versatile sweater dress can be dressed up or down.
Ready for high-impact workouts, these sculpting and compression leggings are favorite among many gym-goers. The soft and sleek leggings also are great for running errands while also feeling comfortable.
Make a statement in this bold red sweater, knitted from 100% ultra-fine Merino wool.
Slipping into a pair of soft sweatpants — like these from Tory Burch — is peak relaxation.
Made from fine Italian wool, this cardigan will keep you warm and comfortable all day. The cardigan also comes in a yellow and black striped pattern.
Sharply tailored, these yarn-dyed twill pants don't just look good, they have four pockets to store all your things.
Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals
Looking ahead to upcoming cold and rainy weather isn't so bad when you get to wear these super fashionable lug sole boots with oversized treads for grip and traction.
These patent leather loafers feature the signature Tory Burch logo. Not only will you look stylish while wearing them, but they also have cushioned soles for added comfort.
Loafers are a signature shoe of fall and this gorgeous camel-hued leather works especially well for the upcoming season.
These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look.
For an edgier take on the loafer silhouette, try out these black-heeled loafers with brass hardware and soft cracked leather.
These Banana Heel Pumps would transition seamlessly from work to a night out.
We're calling it: These sleek, modern lug-sole ankle boots will become one of your favorite footwear options this fall.
Best Tory Burch Handbag and Accessory Deals
The intricate woven detail and gold chain make this striking green purse pop.
These Tory Burch sunglasses still hold a classic rectangular shape, even with the polygonal angles on the frames. These minor changes to a basic eyewear shape make the Kira Rectangular Sunglasses truly unique.
Look no further for your next work tote. This large double-zippered tote is sophisticated and functional thanks to its multiple compartments, including an insulated laptop pocket.
Upgrade your Apple Watch band to this sleek leather option from Tory Burch for a more refined style.
Colorful leather, soft suede and gold hardware come together to create this stunning and versatile bag. It also comes with a shoulder strap and crossbody strap to use the bag however you prefer.
The yellow-to-orange monogram gradient on this petite handbag couldn't be more perfect for fall.
Mermaidcore? More like Crabcore! This Leather Crab AirPods Case is too cute.
