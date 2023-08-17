Sales & Deals

The Tory Burch Private Sale Is Here: Save Up to 60% on Designer Wardrobe Staples for Fall

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale to Save Up to 60% on Fall Staples
Tory Burch

While we would all love to fill our closets with the latest designer clothing each season, our bank accounts often put a damper on that desire. But a wardrobe refresh just became more attainable thanks to Tory Burch. The legacy brand is hosting a private sale with up to 50% off clothing, shoes and accessories, plus an additional 10% off these already significant savings.

Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale

Now's the perfect time to stock up on high-quality and super-stylish designer garments with the help of Tory Burch's Private Sale. Shop soft and trendy sweaters that you'll want to wear 24/7. Stunning shoes and accessories are also on sale, including the cutest ankle boots and fall-forward handbags. Whether you're looking to upgrade your work outfits, want a new dress for going out, or need to enhance your workout clothes, Tory Burch has plenty of great finds for less right now. All you have to do to access these outstanding savings is enter your email.

To help you get the most out of this incredible, and exclusive, limited-time Tory Burch sale, we've found the best deals in clothing, shoes and accessories. Below, shop our top picks in each category, but be sure to act fast as these savings end on Monday, August 21.

Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals

Cashmere Chevron Turtleneck
Cashmere Chevron Turtleneck
Tory Burch
Cashmere Chevron Turtleneck

Crafted with 100% cashmere, this cozy turtleneck features a timeless chevron design.

$598$269
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Off Shoulder Sweater
Off Shoulder Sweater
Tory Burch
Off Shoulder Sweater

A sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette and snuggly soft fabric make this sweater a great choice for date night.

$498$224
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Colorblock Sweater Vest
Colorblock Sweater Vest
Tory Burch
Colorblock Sweater Vest

For chilly mornings that lead to warmer days, layer this fun and vintage-inspired Colorblock Sweater Vest with your favorite button-up or blouse. 

$258$116
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Polo Sweater Dress
Polo Sweater Dress
Tory Burch
Polo Sweater Dress

This sleek, versatile sweater dress can be dressed up or down.

$698$269
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Sculpt Compression Chevron 7/8 Legging
Sculpt Compression Chevron 7/8 Legging
Tory Burch
Sculpt Compression Chevron 7/8 Legging

Ready for high-impact workouts, these sculpting and compression leggings are favorite among many gym-goers. The soft and sleek leggings also are great for running errands while also feeling comfortable.

$128$62
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Triple Layer Colorblock Sweater
TRIPLE LAYER COLORBLOCK SWEATER
Tory Burch
Triple Layer Colorblock Sweater

Make a statement in this bold red sweater, knitted from 100% ultra-fine Merino wool. 

$648$287
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
French Terry Sweatpant
French Terry Sweatpant
Tory Burch
French Terry Sweatpant

Slipping into a pair of soft sweatpants — like these from Tory Burch — is peak relaxation. 

$148$62
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Shrunken Rib Cardigan
Shrunken Rib Cardigan
Tory Burch
Shrunken Rib Cardigan

Made from fine Italian wool, this cardigan will keep you warm and comfortable all day. The cardigan also comes in a yellow and black striped pattern. 

$798$359
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Yarn-Dyed Twill Pant
Yarn-Dyed Twill Pant
Tory Burch
Yarn-Dyed Twill Pant

Sharply tailored, these yarn-dyed twill pants don't just look good, they have four pockets to store all your things.

$248$98
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

Lug-Sole Hiker Ankle Boot
Lug-Sole Hiker Ankle Boot
Tory Burch
Lug-Sole Hiker Ankle Boot

Looking ahead to upcoming cold and rainy weather isn't so bad when you get to wear these super fashionable lug sole boots with oversized treads for grip and traction.

$448$179
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Eleanor Loafer
Eleanor Loafer
Tory Burch
Eleanor Loafer

These patent leather loafers feature the signature Tory Burch logo. Not only will you look stylish while wearing them, but they also have cushioned soles for added comfort. 

$298$134
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Perrine Loafer
Perrine Loafer
Tory Burch
Perrine Loafer

Loafers are a signature shoe of fall and this gorgeous camel-hued leather works especially well for the upcoming season.

$328$161
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Banana Heel Buckle Boot
Banana Heel Buckle Boot
Tory Burch
Banana Heel Buckle Boot

These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look.

$648$269
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Perrine Heel Loafer
Perrine Heel Loafer
Tory Burch
Perrine Heel Loafer

For an edgier take on the loafer silhouette, try out these black-heeled loafers with brass hardware and soft cracked leather. 

$398$224
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Banana Heel Pump
Banana Heel Pump
Tory Burch
Banana Heel Pump

These Banana Heel Pumps would transition seamlessly from work to a night out. 

$378$170
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Carson Lug-Sole Ankle Boot
Carson Lug-Sole Ankle Boot
Tory Burch
Carson Lug-Sole Ankle Boot

We're calling it: These sleek, modern lug-sole ankle boots will become one of your favorite footwear options this fall. 

$458$170
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF

Best Tory Burch Handbag and Accessory Deals

Small Kira Chevron Woven Flap Shoulder Bag
Small Kira Chevron Woven Flap Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Small Kira Chevron Woven Flap Shoulder Bag

The intricate woven detail and gold chain make this striking green purse pop. 

$648$404
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Kira Rectangular Sunglasses
Kira Rectangular Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Kira Rectangular Sunglasses

These Tory Burch sunglasses still hold a classic rectangular shape, even with the polygonal angles on the frames. These minor changes to a basic eyewear shape make the Kira Rectangular Sunglasses truly unique. 

$201$116
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Emerson Large Double Zip Tote
Emerson Large Double Zip Tote
Tory Burch
Emerson Large Double Zip Tote

Look no further for your next work tote. This large double-zippered tote is sophisticated and functional thanks to its multiple compartments, including an insulated laptop pocket.

$548$224
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Eleanor Band for Apple Watch
Eleanor Band for Apple Watch
Tory Burch
Eleanor Band for Apple Watch

Upgrade your Apple Watch band to this sleek leather option from Tory Burch for a more refined style. 

$135$71
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Lee Radziwill Whipstitch Double Bag
Lee Radziwill Whipstitch Double Bag
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwill Whipstitch Double Bag

Colorful leather, soft suede and gold hardware come together to create this stunning and versatile bag. It also comes with a shoulder strap and crossbody strap to use the bag however you prefer. 

$1,498$1,007
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF
Small T Monogram Degradé
Small T Monogram Degradé
Tory Burch
Small T Monogram Degradé

The yellow-to-orange monogram gradient on this petite handbag couldn't be more perfect for fall.

$548$341
Leather Crab AirPods Case
Leather Crab Airpods Case
Tory Burch
Leather Crab AirPods Case

Mermaidcore? More like Crabcore! This Leather Crab AirPods Case is too cute. 

$148$80
WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF

