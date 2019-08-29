Netflix has a drama coming this fall that's sure to get people talking.

On Thursday, the streaming giant released the trailer for The Two Popes, which explores Pope Benedict XVI's (Anthony Hopkins) shocking resignation in 2013, and the naming of his successor, Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce).

The trailer begins with the pair discussing the Beatles, who Benedict shares his admiration for. However, when Francis mentions several of the group's classic songs, including "Eleanor Rigby" and "Yellow Submarine," he gets incredulity and dismissiveness from the pontiff.

Further scenes explore the pair's drastically differing ideologies -- while Benedict is very conservative, Francis is notably liberal. "You've been one of my harshest critics," Benedict tells his counterpart. "The way you live is a criticism. Your shoes are a criticism."

Francis responds amiably, "You don't like my shoes?"

Later, flashes of the men's bond is touched upon as they travel and debate, as well as glimpses of the Vatican and black smoke billowing from a narrow chimney -- a sign that conclave is in session, but a new pope has not been chosen yet.

"It's not me who needs to be satisfied," Francis explains as the trailer draws to a close. "It's 1.2 billion believers."

Soon after, Benedict is shown shouting: "Silence!"

The film is directed by the Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, who found acclaim with previous films like City of God and The Constant Gardener.

The Two Popes premieres at the Telluride Film Festival in September and will be available to stream on Netflix on Nov. 27.

Check out the trailer above.

