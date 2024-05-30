'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4: Watch the First Teaser Trailer

It's the final countdown to the final timeline. The Umbrella Academy is set to return for a fourth and last season this summer and fans now have a first look at the footage.

Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming season on Wednesday, showing the Hargreeves siblings reconnecting for a new mission. Between varying degrees of excitement and reluctance, the group's bond remains stronger than ever.

"You children bicker constantly," Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) declares in the action-packed trailer.

"Yeah and we drive each other crazy," replies Viktor, played by Elliot Page. "But when things go to hell, they're there for me."

In addition to Feore and Page, the cast also includes Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Justin H. Min and Ritu Arya.

Though they're not seen in the teaser, ET exclusively confirmed in 2023 that Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman would both board the series for the upcoming season. Talking with ET from the Party Down season 3 premiere in February 2023, Mullally shared that she and her real-life husband would be playing "a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene, who are college professors."

Also joining the cast this season is Arrested Development alum David Cross, playing a business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

See the teaser trailer below.

The Umbrella Academy premiered on Netflix in 2019 and quickly became an internet sensation as fans fell in love with the quirky and mismatched Hargreeves siblings, each with their own unique power or ability.

The beloved comic book adaptation series returns to Netflix on Aug. 8, more than two years after season 3 premiered in June 2022.

"I think we are all very grateful that we know going in that it's our last season because a lot of shows don't get that opportunity and don't get to know it's their last season before it's done," Raver-Lampman told ET. "And so, I think we're all very excited to not take a moment of this next season for granted, and go into it one last time and really just celebrate all the work that we've done and bring it to a close and have a proper ending for these characters and not have any loose threads."

The Hamilton alum -- who has since become a new mom after welcoming her first child with her former Broadway co-star, Daveed Diggs -- also said she would be "a wreck" during her final day on set.

"Over five-plus years now, we've just all gotten so close," she said. "We really do function as a family and love working together."

