It was an emotional Monday morning for the women of The View. Days after Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin tested positive for COVID-19 while on air -- just minutes ahead of their scheduled interview with Vice President Kamala Harris -- co-host Joy Behar announced that those tests were actually false positives.

"This is the update: We were all given numerous, numerous COVID tests," Behar told the audience and viewers at home. "I am thrilled to report that Sunny and Ana's Friday results turned out to be false positives, and everyone is safe, healthy and COVID-free. No one's got it. It was a mistake of some sort."

After Behar shared the good news that they all tested negative for the virus, The View's executive producer, Brian Teta, publicly apologized to Navarro and Hostin for the scary ordeal.

"It was just an unbelievable set of circumstances, and we found out moments before we came back on the air," Teta said. "And in that moment, all I could think of was that we had to keep the hosts safe, and we had to keep the vice president safe -- she could not walk out no matter what."

"And that led to some really awkward television that I'd like to have back if I could, but I really want to acknowledge and apologize to Sunny and Ana, because in the midst of all this chaos, they were put in this position where they had this information put out on television," Teta continued. "It was unfortunate that mistakes were made, but I can confidently say that we have very vigorous safety protocols, that everyone is regularly tested, and I'm just so relieved that you guys are healthy, that everyone is healthy and nobody was ever in danger."

CO-HOSTS ADDRESS FALSE POSITIVE COVID-19 RESULTS: After now testing negative multiple times, they look back on the events that played out on live television Friday when @sunny and @ananavarro received false positive COVID-19 results ahead of an interview with Vice Pres. Harris. pic.twitter.com/pH8G2As6CV — The View (@TheView) September 27, 2021

Hostin and Navarro then had a turn to address the situation and thank their fans for the outpouring of support.

"It was really uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on, before they were verified, before I was tested again and again. And there were real-life ramifications when things like that happen," Hostin said, revealing her husband, Emmanuel, who is a surgeon, was in the operating room and had to be pulled from his job, while her parents rushed for testing, and her kids were notified at school.

"I was relieved, to say the least, to find out that I was COVID-negative," Hostin added. "And I always was assured by the fact that I am fully vaccinated. And so, if even if I were COVID-positive, I was convinced that I would likely be OK. And if this type of thing were to happen to me, Ana Navarro is the best person to have it happen with you, because her charm and her wits and her sense of humor really got me through it. I won't tell you the types of things that she was saying in Spanish, but it was pretty terrific."

Navarro, meanwhile, explained that she rushed to call Harris' family and her own family as she had just spent time with them. She went on to add that she was "overwhelmed by the love" she received.

On Saturday, Navarro took to Instagram to confirm that despite the confusion on Friday, she was, in fact, negative for COVID-19. "Obviously what happened yesterday was a false positive, a very public, a very inopportune, a very melodramatic false positive," she wrote. "But fortunately we now tested three times. All three have been negative."

