Why Meghan McCain Says She Doesn't Miss 'The View'

Meghan McCain has no regrets about leaving The View. In an interview with DailyMailTV, McCain talked about taking a job as a columnist for DailyMail.com, and why it's a better fit for her.

Although 36-year-old McCain had plenty of fiery exchanges with some of her former co-hosts on The View -- Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines -- over the four years she was on the ABC show, she shared that the main reason she left is because she didn't want to move back to New York City where the show films. McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, and their daughter, 11-month-old Liberty, are based in Washington, D.C.

"When I think about where I want Liberty to take her first steps and her first words, I just have this wonderful life here that I felt ultimately like I didn't want to leave," she shared. "I left New York during the pandemic and I sort of had an existential crisis when my dad [late Arizona Sen. John McCain] died. I got really scared and I just really started thinking about life and what I wanted."

"I just didn't feel like moving back to New York was the right choice for me," she continued. "And it was a really hard decision, but, I feel really good about it now and I don't miss it at all."

McCain also noted that being a columnist for the Daily Mail would allow her to be more uncensored.

"I like change," she noted. "I like trying new things. And, you know, one of the opportunities here -- and I'm also working on a lot of other projects -- but especially at the Daily Mail, being completely uncensored and working for a company that really values true free speech."

McCain said she's accepted that some people will always dislike her.

"People really love fighting with me and I've come to terms with the fact that people love me and love to hate me," she said. "I really have gotten to a place where I'm comfortable with that."

She stressed that she's proud she got to leave The View on her own terms as opposed to getting fired.

"I was happy that I got to make the decision and be in control of my own life," she expressed. "And, you know, The View was and is incredible and gave me so much. I don't feel anything negative about it. But I also really pride myself in life on knowing when to hold them and when to fold them, like, I'm such a gambler."

McCain's last episode of The View aired on Aug. 6. Watch her farewell address below.

