Whether your kids are prone to spills or you have a pet, messes are inevitable. Carpet is always hard to keep clean, but not every mess calls for a full-size cleaning machine. If you've ever scrolled through CleanTok, you're likely familiar with the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner. This compact carpet and upholstery cleaner is perfect for spraying, scrubbing and lifting away those smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces.

Not only is TikTok obsessed with this product, but Bissell's Little Green can be used around the house, on furniture, or even inside your car. Even better, the portable cleaner is nearly 30% off at Amazon and Walmart's Labor Day sale right now. Regularly retailing for $123, you can get the Bissell Little Green for less than $90.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. $123 $89 at Walmart Shop Now $123 $110 at Amazon Shop Now

It's no wonder the carpet cleaner is almost always sold out — Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner is both powerful and adorable. It's also lightweight and portable, which is perfect for pet owners who need to remove tough spots, stains and pet dander from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. The easy-to-use machine features a 48-ounce tank and powerful suction for a deep clean.

The Little Green machine rarely gets marked down due to its widespread popularity, so now's the time to hit 'add to cart' before this Labor Day deal disappears. To make your home even more squeaky clean, check out all of today's best Labor Day 2023 deals on cordless vacuums and top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums.

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: