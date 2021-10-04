It's hard to tell exactly what the relationship is between Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande on this season of The Voice. One moment, the country star is endorsing Team Ari to prospective singers, the next he is accusing her of "sucking up" to the singing competition's studio audience.

However, they are united in at least one thing: teasing Kelly Clarkson for her use of the word "navigate."

During Monday's Blind Auditions, Kelly once again told several singers how she could help them "navigate" the competition, both as a coach and as someone who's been through the process herself. And every time she did, Blake and Ari subtly clinked their black Voice mugs.

"Blake and Ariana have decided that Kelly says 'navigate' a lot," fellow coach John Legend told the cameras during the episode. "They've started a little 'clinking game,"

"I think Kelly's trying to 'navigate' her way into a thesaurus," he teased.

"That's the word you use!" Kelly told her fellow coaches defensively. "Like what is the other word? Fine, I'll look up some synonyms for navigate."

"I said it too," Ariana admitted. "It's the right word."

With just two nights of Blind Auditions remaining, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters and follow along with your favorites.

Ahead of season 21, John Kelly and Blake placed a target on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh during their preseason press conference. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.

