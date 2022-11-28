Bodie continues to blow coach Blake Shelton away on season 22 of The Voice!

The 29-year-old California native took the stage during Monday's Top 10 live show to perform "golden hour" by JVKE and left the coaches nearly speechless, including his own -- who made a major declaration after coaching all 22 seasons of the NBC singing competition.

"This may be the hardest song tI have every heard someone try to do on this show," Blake praised Bodie after the performance. "I was also thinking, this may be the greatest performance I've ever seen on this show."

"Who are you?" he added with a laugh. "You're incredible, dude. I don't even know what else to say."

Blake was even raving about his team member's musical future in their pre-taped rehearsal package, marveling. "Bodie's the kind of artist that could be on Top 40 radio right now. He blows my mind every week,

"I don't even really get starstruck anymore," Camila Cabello chimed in as the coaches offered more praise. "But when you walked in here I felt like, starstruck... You're different than anybody else here."

"You definitely have your own lane," Gwen Stefani agreed. "I'm always amazed by your voice because it's like an alternative voice, but it does so much more than an alternative voice."

Last week, Bodie wowed the coaches with his softer, soulful take on The Pretenders' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," which had Blake calling him a "visionary" who made him "look at these lyrics in a way I never have before" during the pair's rehearsals.

Following his performance, Gwen was one of many in The Voice audience who were brought to tears.

"I'm crying, first of all," she said as she offered her thoughts on the song. "Second of all, you are so gifted, and so talented... I can't believe you're not a huge star yet. Let's go, guys!"

Blake agreed, telling Bodie, "Dude, this is your moment... People get it, they're connecting with it, and it's exactly what we all need right now."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

