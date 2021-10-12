The Battle Rounds are heating up on season 21 of The Voice -- and a Team Legend showdown on Tuesday has the coaches ready to make some major moves!

In a sneak peek at the upcoming battles, Brittany Bree and Samara Brown take the stage to put their harmonic spin on Aretha Franklin's rendition of "Something He Can Feel."

The pair's dynamic, soulful duet has the coaches on their feet almost immediately, and John Legend looking over his shoulder for a potential steal.

"Your voices are insane!" Kelly Clarkson raves of the performance. "It was this tug of war of me going, 'Who am I going to tell John to pick?' and then I was like, 'I don't care about John. What I care about is that one of you is going to be available to steal!'"

"I was so blown away," Blake Shelton agrees. "This is the moment right here, where people can either buckle under the pressure or step up and become a star. You both just really owned the moment and the stage."

New coach Ariana Grande even has her hand on her buzzer, ready to steal whichever artist John doesn't pick to win the battle.

"I have been obsessed with you both since the blinds," she gushes. "Your tones are so spectacular and so different, and yet they complement each other so beautifully."

As for their coach, John praises Samara for taking his rehearsal notes, saying, "It was exactly what it needed to be."

And he's especially blown away by Brittany, who is performing secular music for the first time on The Voice.

"That stank you have on your voice, that hits me right in my heart," he raves. "For you to deliver it with the passion, with the personality, with the charisma that you did, you did exactly what you were supposed to do."

So, who will win the battle? Will John save the other singer, or will one of his fellow coaches swoop in with a steal? Fans will have to wait until Tuesday night to find out.

As the Battle Rounds continue, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.

‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande Gets Emotional Over Two Singers This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice' Season 21: Watch All of the Battle Round Performances!

'The Voice': Ariana Grande Breaks Down Over Her Team's First Battle

'The Voice': 4-Chair Turn Aaron Hines Makes a Surprising Choice!

Related Gallery