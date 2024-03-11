An engaged couple just got an epic surprise on The Voice!

During Monday's season 25 Blind Auditions, Zoe Levert took the stage with "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" and impressed the coaches -- though she only scored a last-minute chair turn from John Legend.

While she was thrilled to land a spot on Team Legend, Zoe had a special message for first-time Voice coaches Dan + Shay.

"I am a huge fan of y'all," she raved. "I am getting married next year, my fiancé is here. Our first dance song is [your song] 'From the Ground Up.'"

With that information, the duo immediately jumped into action, calling Zoe's fiancé, Ryan, out on stage and grabbing a guitar for an impromptu first dance rehearsal for the couple -- with a once-in-a-lifetime live performance.

Dan played the guitar while Shay belted out the lyrics, even adding in some improvised flourishes at the end.

"It's OK that you didn't pick us, 'cause we didn't turn around," he sang. "You're in good hands with John Legend."

"It's abundantly clear that that man Shay can sing a song!" John praised, expressing how glad he was that Zoe didn't have a chance to choose Dan + Shay over him.

"We still got room for a steal!" Shay insisted.

NBC

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance the Rapper makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

