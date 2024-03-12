A former backup singer is getting a new shot at stardom on season 25 of The Voice!

During Tuesday's final Blind Auditions, Val T. Webb took the stage with a performance of Deborah Cox's "How Did You Get Here" that earned her a four-chair turn from this season's coaches -- Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay -- most of whom were on their feet throughout her performance.

Val, a 43-year-old mother, worship leader and backup singer, revealed that it was her son, Joshua, who pressured her to finally audition for the show -- and it definitely paid off.

"You're a backup singer no more," Shay praised.

"You made it your own song," Chance noted. "And I feel like that's what this show is all about -- people showing their true personalities through their music... I really, really think that we could make some special moments together."

"I just love coaching artists like yourself," John raved. "You're so gifted, and it would be such a joy to work with you."

Unfortunately, the pitch wasn't quite enough, as Val chose to join Team Chance!

Watch her full audition below:

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.