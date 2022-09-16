Camila Cabello is wasting no time getting in the game on her first season of The Voice -- but Blake Shelton has wife Gwen Stefani in his corner!

Season 22 of the NBC singing competition kicks off on Monday, but fans got a look at the first four-chair turn of the season in a sneak peek clip on Friday, which shows Nashville singer Morgan Myles wowing all four coaches with her soulful rendition of Leonard Cohen's classic ballad, "Hallelujah."

Camila makes her move straight away, blocking returning coach Gwen, who turns right after her. Blake and John Legend follow, but Blake starts "feeling himself" when he finds out Morgan is a Nashville girl -- who's even opened for him in the past!

"It was exquisite, one of the best Blind Auditions I've seen in a long time," John praises.

"I'm a storyteller too," Camila says, shooting her shot. "I feel like you know who you are, as an artist. If you pick me as your coach, I would just be excited to help you on that journey."

But Blake pulls out a surprise trick for his "heart to heart" with Morgan, hitting his button to dim the lights on the other coaches and put a spotlight on himself!

"Your gift is that you can make people really believe what you're singing about," he tells the singer. "You just need somebody to help you along that journey. I would be honored to be that coach for you."

And, he gets an extra boost from Gwen, who can't throw her own hat in the ring!

"I will say, my husband, I've watched him, outside of this show, help people," she tells Morgan. "He has the biggest heart."

ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season, where Camila said she was loving her first time in the coach's seat -- even though Blake loves to joke about hazing her!

"It's so fun -- I have so much fun with these guys," the "Havana" singer raved. "I get excited and giddy... It's like going to school and seeing your funny friends."

But while Blake may be focused on his high school antics, John is kicking himself for telling Camila that she would make a good Voice coach when she was Team Legend's season 21 celeb mentor.

"I told her that, and who knew I was charting my demise?" he said with a laugh. "She's such a great coach and she's going to be quite a formidable foe for us all season."

John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" in season 22, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- who is returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantle.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

