The Voice season 25 is getting ready to name a champion -- and it's time for fans to vote!

Following the Top 12 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show will feature the announcement of the Top 9 -- the eight performers who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of yet another Instant Save, a live, five-minute, fan-voted competition between the remaining performers for a chance to make it to next week's finale.

Season 25 coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers.

During Tuesday's show, when host Carson Daly makes the announcement that Instant Save voting is open, fans can vote for their favorite artist by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceSave. The winning artist will be announced at the end of the show and will continue on to next week's lives.

Take a look at who's eligible for the Instant Save below -- and cast your vote!

L. Rodgers (Team Reba)

Nadège (Team Chance)

Tae Lewis (Team Dan + Shay)

Zoe Levert (Team Legend)

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the first live show of the season, who admitted that they're a bit relieved not to have to keep making the "stressful" decision to send team members home.

"We feel really, really strong about our team, but seeing people go home is heartbreaking, honestly, that is something that we weren't prepared for when we signed up for this show," Dan admitted. "At least we don't have to make the decisions anymore -- we don't have to be the bad guy."

As first-time coaches -- and the show's first-ever coaching duo -- Dan admits he feels like "the stakes are higher -- not just for our team, but for us."

However, he added, "I feel like that's cool. It makes you live in the moment a little bit more."

Despite being the only season 25 coach who's previously won The Voice, John said he's feeling "no pressure, just excitement" for the lives.

"Excitement for my artists, because I really believe all of them has something special to offer this show and to offer our audience and I can't wait for our audience to vote!" he shared. "Hopefully they'll make some good decisions and hopefully we give them performances deserving of their votes."

Chance agreed, saying, "I love the lives... It's bittersweet, it's towards the end, but it's also when you get the realest performances and you really see how the artists have grown through the whole season."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

