Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have locked in their teams on season 22 of The Voice!
The Blind Auditions wrapped up on Monday, as the coaches filled the last spots on their team and prepared to start leading their singers through the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts and on to the live shows and, hopefully, the finale!
From powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners, to talented young stars, this season has a little bit of everything, and the coaches are ready to do battle to make sure the best performers get to make their mark on The Voice stage.
When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.
"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."
Check out all the season 22 competitors below!
TEAM BLAKE
Kate Kalvach
Bryce Leatherwood
Brayden Lape
Eva Ullmann
bodie
Austin Montgomery
Jay Allen - stolen during Battle Rounds
Rowan Grace - stolen during 3-Way Knockout
ELIMINATED:
The Dryes - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Hillary Torchiana - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Madison Hughes - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Ansley Burns - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Benny Weag - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Tanner Fussell- eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM GWEN
Alyssa Witrado
Cara Brindisi
Kayla Von Der Heide
Kique
Daysia
Justin Aaron
Sasha Hurtado - stolen during Battle Rounds
Kevin Hawkins - stolen during 3-Way Knockouts
ELIMINATED:
Destiny Leigh - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Sadie Bass - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Tanner Howe - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Julia Aslanli - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Jillian Jordyn - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM LEGEND
Omar Jose Cardona
Emma Brooke
Morgan Taylor
Parijita Bastola
Kim Cruse
The Marilynds - saved during Battle Rounds
Ian Harrison - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Peyton Aldridge - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Valarie Harding - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Kara McKee - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Lana Love - eliminated during Battle Rounds
David Andrew - eliminated during Battle Rounds
SOLsong - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Nia Skyfer - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Dia Malai - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM CAMILA
Morgan Myles
Reina Ley
Devix
Andrew Igbokidi
Eric Who
Steven McMorran - saved during Battle Rounds
Jaeden Luke - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Orlando Mendez - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Chello - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Zach Newbould - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Constance Howard - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Sydney Kronmiller - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Grace Bello - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Ava Lynn Thuresson - eliminated during Battle Rounds
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
