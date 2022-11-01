Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have locked in their teams on season 22 of The Voice!

The Blind Auditions wrapped up on Monday, as the coaches filled the last spots on their team and prepared to start leading their singers through the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts and on to the live shows and, hopefully, the finale!

From powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners, to talented young stars, this season has a little bit of everything, and the coaches are ready to do battle to make sure the best performers get to make their mark on The Voice stage.

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

Check out all the season 22 competitors below!

TEAM BLAKE

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

Brayden Lape

Eva Ullmann

bodie

Austin Montgomery

Jay Allen - stolen during Battle Rounds

Rowan Grace - stolen during 3-Way Knockout

ELIMINATED:

The Dryes - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Hillary Torchiana - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Madison Hughes - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Ansley Burns - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Benny Weag - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Tanner Fussell- eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM GWEN

Alyssa Witrado

Cara Brindisi

Kayla Von Der Heide

Kique

Daysia

Justin Aaron

Sasha Hurtado - stolen during Battle Rounds

Kevin Hawkins - stolen during 3-Way Knockouts

ELIMINATED:

Destiny Leigh - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Sadie Bass - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Tanner Howe - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Julia Aslanli - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Jillian Jordyn - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM LEGEND

Omar Jose Cardona

Emma Brooke

Morgan Taylor

Parijita Bastola

Kim Cruse

The Marilynds - saved during Battle Rounds

Ian Harrison - stolen during Battle Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Peyton Aldridge - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Valarie Harding - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Kara McKee - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Lana Love - eliminated during Battle Rounds

David Andrew - eliminated during Battle Rounds

SOLsong - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Nia Skyfer - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Dia Malai - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM CAMILA

Morgan Myles

Reina Ley

Devix

Andrew Igbokidi

Eric Who

Steven McMorran - saved during Battle Rounds

Jaeden Luke - stolen during Battle Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Orlando Mendez - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Chello - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Zach Newbould - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Constance Howard - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Sydney Kronmiller - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Grace Bello - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Ava Lynn Thuresson - eliminated during Battle Rounds

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Reveals Her 'Dream' Duet With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments on 'The Voice'

'The Voice's Most Successful Alum: Morgan Wallen, RaeLynn & More

'The Voice' Coaches on Camila Cabello's 'X-Factor' History and Gwen Stefani's Return (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery