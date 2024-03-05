The coaches got on their feet for an impressive four-chair turn on Tuesday's The Voice!

In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode, 22-year-old Mafe, a Venezuela native who now resides in Miami, takes the stage for the latest round of Blind Auditions to perform "Bésame Mucho" in Spanish, earning herself chair turns and standing ovations from all the season 25 coaches: Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay.

"That was thrilling, honestly," John praises. "For you to be so young and sound that seasoned, it was magical... I would love to have you on Team Leyenda."

And his fellow coaches have to agree. "That was such a beautiful performance. Your vocal talent is extreme and all your ranges are so fluid," Chance marvels.

"Your vocals touched my heart and soul," Reba agrees.

Dan + Shay also praise the singer for being able to convey the emotion of the song, even in a language they don't speak. "You're living proof that music is the universal language," Dan shares. "I was absolutely blown away."

Watch the full audition below and tune in Tuesday to see which team Mafe chooses!

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: