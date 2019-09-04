Jordan Pruitt is speaking out.

The Voice contestant, who appeared on the NBC show's third season, has sued her former manager, Keith Thomas, for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 14. Pruitt also sued her former record label, Hollywood Records, as well as Walt Disney Co. for allegedly failing to prevent the abuse, per Variety. ET has reached out to Hollywood Records, Thomas and Pruitt for comment.

Pruitt first took to social media to share her story, referring people to Variety's article. "3 weeks ago as 'Jane Doe' I filed a lawsuit against my molester and those who enabled him. No more Jane Doe. I am Jordan Pruitt. Link in Bio to read my story. #justice #metoo #SeeSomethingSaySomething," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

According to Variety, Pruitt claims in her lawsuit -- first filed on Aug. 14, using pseudonyms -- that the label had her working with Thomas without supervision and that "it knew or should have known that he was a sexual abuser." The singer signed with Hollywood Records in 2005 when she was 14 and released two albums.

"Unfortunately, these large companies are primarily concerned with sales, money and charts,” Pruitt told the publication. "Too often they fall short of protecting the young talent that they are ‘supposed’ to be caretakers for. Time and time again we see people in positions of power fail us. I couldn’t be more disappointed in how Disney treats their underage talent like cash cows."

Pruitt claims that the Nashville producer controlled her entire professional life, cut off contact with any boys her age, put her down with negative comments about her looks and talents, as well as allegedly saying he loved her and that no one understood how "special" their relationship was, according to the lawsuit. Pruitt also claims that the abuse began when she was 14 until she turned 16, and that he kissed and took her virginity. She also claims that during one occasion she was drugged and molested.

Pruitt tells Variety that with her lawsuit, she hopes that Disney and Hollywood Records will "spend their time and money on putting safeguards in place in order to protect the minors they are employing."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 for $10 Million

Dax Shepard Mocks Tabloid's Request for Comment on Marriage 'Problems'

Johnny Depp Pursues $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex Amber Heard

Related Gallery