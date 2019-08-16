It’s hard to accuse Dax Shepard of being anything other than an open book.

The 44-year-old actor frequently speaks candidly about his life and his struggles in interviews and on his podcast, Armchair Expert. So when he received an email from a tabloid requesting he comment on a story about his marriage to Kristen Bell and his addiction issues, he decided to have some fun with it on Instagram.

“Sources tell Life & Style that Kristen and Dax have had problems in their marriage, including Dax’s addiction issues, but that they’re very happy now and are determined to make their marriage work,” the email read, asking Shepard to comment on the story by Thursday.

“DAMNIT! Who in the inner circle leaked?! I want names!” Shepard jokingly captioned the post. “My ‘addiction issues’ are between me, my sponsor, and the 3-4 folks listening to me speak about it for four hours a week on my podcast!!! How dare you!!! Now if you will excuse me, I have a marriage to save…”

Similarly, Bell, 39, found the email comical, commenting on Shepard’s post multiple times.

“I’m sorry, hun, it was me. I've found that my most dependable friends have always been the sources at Life and Style,” she wrote. “They are always there to listen when I need to vent about your @peakyblindersofficial addiction.”

Instagram

Then the Frozen 2 star came up with an idea for how Shepard could reply to the request for comment.

“Honey, I dare u to respond ‘by 5 p.m. tomorrow’ with an email of ALL [eggplant] emojis,” she wrote.

Instagram

Shepard’s former Parenthood co-star, Mae Whitman, also commented, “I’m sorry deedee. I tried to drum up some drama for a little extra cash. I thought I had the most secret, most elite, most lucrative scoop!!!!!!! I guess I’ll just have to tell them about the packets of honey peanut butter you used to keep under your sink or how you guys have a giant tub of extra cozy clothes just for guests in case they’re chilly or uncomfortable #hotgoss #looselips #nutbutter.”

Shepard recently opened up to ET about his home life, sharing how he and Bell are co-parenting their three daughters, Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 6, with Bell. "[Kristen] is an optimist. I’m a pessimist," he quipped. "Our kids will hopefully land in the middle of us.”

For more from Shepard, watch the clip below:

