The Weeknd Teases New Album With Cryptic Instagram Post

The Weeknd is getting ready to release some new music. The "Blinding Lights" singer took to Instagram Sunday to share a cryptic post that hints that a new album is on the way.

"Wake up at dawn tomorrow…," the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wrote alongside a photo of the sun shining in a lush, green yard.

The post comes just one day after The Weeknd shared a screenshot of a New Year's text exchange between him and La Mar Taylor, the co-founder of XO Records, in which he discussed the album, seemingly titled, Dawn's, rollout. In the brief back-and-forth, the singer seems to give the green light to skipping the traditional album rollout and instead opting to drop the entire project so that he can "enjoy it with the people."

"Happy new year! Everything feels chaotic again. Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout," he wrote in the text. "Let's just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people...XO."

In August, The Weeknd shared the first taste of the album with the release of "Take My Breath," a disco-infused track that seemed to signal the start of the singer's new era.

The upcoming album will be the first since the massive success of 2020’s After Hours, which featured hits like, "Save Your Tears," "Heartless" and Blinding Lights."

While a release date for the project has yet to be confirmed, in October, The Weeknd told Complex that the parts of the album were already complete.

"[The] only thing missing is a couple [of] characters that are key to the narrative," the singer told the magazine at the time.

"Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now," he explained. More to come in the following months."

