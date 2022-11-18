Creator Mike White's hit HBO series, The White Lotus, has been renewed for season 3. The news comes as the series has reached its halfway point of its second installment, which is currently set in Sicily and is led by Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her Emmy-winning role from season 1.

"There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus," White said in a statement.

According to HBO, the new season will once again follow a new group of guests as they come together at another White Lotus property. There's no word on whether Coolidge will be part of that ensemble.

While no other details were revealed, White has previously hinted at taking the series to another exotic locale with Coolidge returning as Tanya McQuiod, who has been elevated from "petal" status to the "blossom circle" in season 2.

"I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun," White recently told Deadline. "Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, 'I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.' And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either."

Japan is a location the creator previously floated in an interview with New York Magazine, when he revealed that he's already thought about "bringing back season-one characters." That said, "There are so many fun actors we’ve worked with so far, so it’s just kind of like who’s available," he told Deadline.

While we're still waiting to see who makes it out of season 2 alive, ET has spoken to a number of season 1 stars who have said they're willingly to return.

"I would absolutely jump at the chance to play [spa manager Belinda] again. I think there’s so many stories to tell," Natasha Rothwell said, later adding, "I don’t know what’s going to happen but I know I will follow Mike White to the ends of the earth."

Britton, meanwhile, said that "with any luck maybe I’ll be in another season."

After the season 1 finale, Sweeney said there had been conversations with the show about the possibility of returning. "I’m just so excited for Mike," she said at the time. "Mike’s writing is just so much fun and so incredible. And whatever he brings to season 2 will just elevate it even more and be a blast to watch."

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

