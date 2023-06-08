The Continent is a never-ending battlefield in the latest trailer for The Witcher season 3. With new episodes launching in two batches this summer, Netflix released a brand new trailer giving fans a thorough taste of what's to come before Henry Cavill hands over the lead role to Liam Hemsworth in season 4.

Season 3 of the Netflix series follows Cavill's Geralt of Rivia as he traverses the Continent alongside his trusty bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey), and the alluring yet volatile mage Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture Ciri (Freya Allan).

To keep his family safe, Geralt entrusts Yennefer to lead the foursome to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about Ciri’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line -- or risk losing each other forever.

The Witcher’s heroes are forced to grapple with more threats -- and feelings -- than ever before amid no small amount of conflict between themselves. But now, they must figure out how to protect one another as an all-out war wages for possession of Ciri, who is now acknowledged as being the most powerful being on the Continent.

Premiering Volume 1 of its third season on June 29, The Witcher then returns with Volume 2 on July 27, and features Cavill’s final round as Geralt of Rivia.

As first reported last fall, The Witcher was renewed for a fourth season -- but the news came with the surprising addition that a new White Wolf would be at the helm of showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's ongoing adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling book series.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf," Cavill wrote on Instagram at the time.

"As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men," he continued.

Cavill ended his post with some advice for Hemsworth: "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Volume 1 of The Witcher season 3, with episodes 1 through 5, will premiere on June 29, while the second batch, with the final three episodes, will debut on Netflix on July 27.

'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill and More Talk Love Triangles, Reunions and Season 3 (Exclusive)



