'The X-Life' Star Denise Russo's Cause of Death Revealed

Denise Russo’s cause of death has been revealed.

The former star of VH1's reality show The X-Life, died in March 2023 at age 44 from "toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine," according to multiple reports. Her death was ruled an accident.

TMZwas the first to report the news.

In March, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Russo's death after she was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in San Diego, California, with drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Russo was part of one of three couples on The X-Life, which aired in 2011. It followed the lives of extreme sports athletes and their partners. At the time, Russo was dating professional skateboarder Pierre-Luc Gagnon. They had a son, Leo Wolf, together and broke up after the show.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Marie Presley: Inside the Late Star’s Cause of Death

'Eight is Enough' Star Adam Rich's Cause of Death Revealed

Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Star Ray Lewis, Cause of Death Revealed

Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Died During Childbirth at Home

Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs' Cause of Death Revealed

Mikala Jones, Surfing Star, Dead at 44 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery