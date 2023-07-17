'The X-Life' Star Denise Russo's Cause of Death Revealed
VH1's 'The X-Life' Star Denise Russo Dead at 44
Khloé Kardashian Clarifies Why She Called Herself Dream's Third …
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss Vows to Share ‘Unfiltered Trut…
How Blac Chyna Feels About Khloé Kardashian After ‘Third Parent’…
Jordyn Woods Reacts to Claim She's Shading Kylie Jenner on TikTok
Why Reese Witherspoon Didn't Want to Film 'Fear' Sex Scene With …
Bebe Rexha Declares She's in Her 'Fat Era' as Clapback to Body-S…
Michael Rubin Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating Rumo…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson on Moving to College and If Reali…
'Sister Wives': 7 Moments Christine Brown Proved She's the Queen…
Shakira Spotted on a Date With Jimmy Butler Following Gerard Piq…
'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff ‘90 Day: The Last Resort' Teaser…
Steph Curry Calls Circle of Life ‘Special’ With His Dad and His …
How Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Saved Their Relationship (So…
Dolly Parton Shares Why She's 'Nervous' to Release First Rock Si…
Fran Drescher Stands by Photo She Took With Kim Kardashian Amid …
Joe Jonas Admits He Pooped His Pants on Stage
Watch Eminem Surprise Ed Sheeran Fans With Performance in Detroit
How Jason Aldean Created Double Album ‘Macon, Georgia’ With 30 S…
Denise Russo’s cause of death has been revealed.
The former star of VH1's reality show The X-Life, died in March 2023 at age 44 from "toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine," according to multiple reports. Her death was ruled an accident.
TMZwas the first to report the news.
In March, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Russo's death after she was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in San Diego, California, with drug paraphernalia at the scene.
Russo was part of one of three couples on The X-Life, which aired in 2011. It followed the lives of extreme sports athletes and their partners. At the time, Russo was dating professional skateboarder Pierre-Luc Gagnon. They had a son, Leo Wolf, together and broke up after the show.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lisa Marie Presley: Inside the Late Star’s Cause of Death
'Eight is Enough' Star Adam Rich's Cause of Death Revealed
Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Star Ray Lewis, Cause of Death Revealed
Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Died During Childbirth at Home
Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs' Cause of Death Revealed