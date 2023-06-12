Tori Bowie's cause of death has been disclosed. A month after the Olympic gold medalist died, the coroner's report, which was obtained by TMZ, revealed that she died from complications of childbirth.

Per the outlet, Bowie was eight months pregnant and "undergoing labor" when she died. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office found Bowie dead in bed at her Florida home while doing a welfare check on her at the request of her loved ones, who hadn't heard from her in several days, the outlet reports. She was 32.

Icon Management, Inc., the agency that represented the athlete, announced Bowie's death on May 3.

"We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," the agency tweeted. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Meanwhile, Team USA called Bowie an "admired friend, teammate, and a great representative of Team USA."

According to her online obituary, Bowie was preceded in death by her daughter, Ariana.

Bowie, who had been studying music at Full Sail University since the fall of 2022, competed at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio De Janeiro, where she won a silver medal in the 100m, bronze in the 200m, and gold in the 4X100 meter relay.

