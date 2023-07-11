Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence.

Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why we're shopping for the best Prime Day deals on Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to save on Tineco cleaning devices that are majorly discounted through tomorrow, July 12. Right now, the best Tineco Prime Day deal is on the Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, which is on sale for 33% off. This cordless wet dry vacuum is designed to tackle even the toughest and stickiest messes on your hardwood floors.

With the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro 2, cleaning has never been easier. The vivid 3D animation on the 2.1-inch LCD display provides real-time cleaning status and guidance. Meanwhile, the iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean.

From powerful cordless vacuums to floor washers, there are tons of incredible Tineco deals in Amazon's Prime Day sale. Whether you’re a pet parent or simply need a powerful vacuum, make your floors sparkle and shop all the best Prime Day cleaning deals on Tineco appliances, below.

Best Tineco Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Prime Day Dyson Deals: Get Up to 30% Off Vacuums & Air Purifiers

The Best Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals from Dyson, LG, Shark & More

TikTok's Favorite Bissell Carpet Cleaner Is 30% Off for Prime Day

Save Up to 60% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer During Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Furniture Deals for a Summer Home Refresh at Amazon

The Best Prime Day Deals on Espresso Machines — Take Up to 45% Off

Save 50% On Best-Selling Waterpik Water Flossers for Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Deals on the Leggings Loved by TikTok

Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders