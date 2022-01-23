The fashion world lost another icon. ET has learned, Thierry Mugler died Sunday at the age of 73.

The French fashion designer was beloved by many in the entertainment and fashion industry with his looks worn on red carpets, runways and the big and small screens.

Mugler's forward-thinking fashion struck a chord in the industry in '80s and '90s and were worn by the likes of Demi Moore, Sharon Stone, George Michael and more, with Tyra Banks and Cindy Crawford among the top models of the time to wear his designs on the runway.

Though he officially retired from fashion in the early aughts, Mugler made an exception to design under "House of Mugler" for the 2019 Met Gala, creating the wet couture dress Kim Kardashian famously wore to the gala that year.

In recent years, stars like Cardi B, Beyoncé, Robin Wright, Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Megan Fox and Miley Cyrus have all rocked his ensembles.

Upon hearing news of his death, many friends, admirers and former colleagues took to social media to express their condolences.

Beyoncé took to her website, sharing a throwback photo of the late designer, writing, "Rest in Peace Thierry Mugler."

Diana Ross, who famously wore many of Mugler's looks in the '80s and '90s took to Twitter to share a throwback of her and the famed fashion designer, remembering what she called a "wonderful" time in their lives.

"I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives," Ross wrote.

I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives pic.twitter.com/Z3ggaVjK2D — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) January 24, 2022

Supermodel Irina Shayk shared a tribute of her own to the late designer on Instagram, along with some photos with Mugler from his Couturissime exhibit at Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, France, taken just last year.

"Gone to soon 💔💔💔 God of fashion .. a rarely REAL, kindness , sweetest .. u ll be always missed by your Russian… 😔😔😔😔 @manfredthierrymugler 🙏," Shayk captioned the post.

Kourtney Kardashian remembered Mugler through her family. The reality TV star posted a photo on her Instagram Story from a Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo shoot, which saw the Kar-Jenners all dressed in Mugler looks.

"All in Mugler," Kourtney wrote over the photo of her famous family, adding a broken heart emoji.

Sister Khloe, and mom, Kris Jenner, reposted Kourtney's photo, as they each remembered the late designer.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, eulogized Mugler by sharing one of her favorite pieces of his from her closet of designer wears.

"One of my favorite pieces in my collection," Rinna wrote. "RIP @Manfriedtheirrymugler."

Beyoncé took to her website to remember Mugler, sharing a black-and-white photo of the designer with the caption, "Rest in peace." Underneath, were clips and pictures of all the fabulous looks Mugler designed for the "Be Alive" singer, including everything from her "I Am...World Tour," which Mugler served as the artistic advisor on and created costumes for.

See more tributes below:

He was truly a visionary.

His designs shaped a fashion era and influenced a new generation of designers that weren’t afraid of taking risks.

He was a pioneer in mixing art, fashion history music, advertising, technology & celebrity culture into a new form.

RIP Thierry Mugler pic.twitter.com/sYaiwOkvrZ — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) January 23, 2022

Another Icon lost today. Rest well in ultimate beauty #thierrymugler. You opened many many doors. Fashion is having a hard month. pic.twitter.com/QgnDwPLwk8 — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) January 24, 2022

