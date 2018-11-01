Designer Jason Wu's newest collection is perfect for the holidays!

Wu, who is a favorite among celebs like Diane Kruger and Kate Bosworth as well as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has teamed up with trendy, size 14+ retailer Eloquii for a capsule collection of evening wear.

Model and social media personality Paloma Elsesser is the star of the campaign, dressed in Wu's creations of timeless yet modern silhouettes that'll make you feel as glamorous as a Hollywood actress.

Inspired by the '50s, the gorgeous collection includes standout styles like a one-shoulder sequin gown, sweetheart sheath dress and a sleek tux pantsuit that are begging to be worn for upcoming parties. Ranging in prices from $90 to $260 in sizes 14-28, the body-positive line allows you to nab a stunning, special occasion number without breaking the bank.

Shop our favorite pieces from the elegant collection below.

Jason Wu x Eloquii Sequin Wrap Gown $180

Jason Wu x Eloquii Tux Blazer $120, Tux Pant $90

Jason Wu x Eloquii One Shoulder Sequin Gown $190

Jason Wu x Eloquii Sweetheart Sheath Dress $111

Jason Wu x Eloquii Crepe Embellished Fit and Flare Dress $190

Jason Wu x Eloquii Drape Front V-Neck Dress $100

