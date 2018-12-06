This Color Will Be Huge in 2019, According to Pantone

Pantone has announced its color of the year for 2019!

The color authority has selected PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral as next year's most influential shade for multiple industries, including fashion, home, industrial design, product, packaging and graphic design.

The warm, bright hue immediately brings the ocean's coral to mind -- a thought-out choice for our ever-changing environment.

"In reaction to the onslaught of digital technology and social media increasingly embedding into daily life, we are seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy," Pantone stated in the announcement. "Sociable and spirited, the engaging nature of PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity. Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral embodies our desire for playful expression."

"PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral emits the desired, familiar, and energizing aspects of color found in nature," the statement added. "In its glorious, yet unfortunately more elusive, display beneath the sea, this vivifying and effervescent color mesmerizes the eye and mind. Lying at the center of our naturally vivid and chromatic ecosystem, PANTONE Living Coral is evocative of how coral reefs provide shelter to a diverse kaleidoscope of color."

For 2018, Pantone selected Ultra Violet as color of the year. 2019 marks the 20th year of the annual selection.

See our favorite celebs rock the cool orange-y hue ahead and shop our favorite coral pieces.

Bella Hadid

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for YouTube

Issa Rae

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Taylor Hill

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Topshop

Topshop Puff Sleeve Tuck Top $65

Nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in Corail Anti-Mainstream $37

Shopbop

Rachel Comey Emory Earrings $125

World Market

World Market Coral Glass Bud Vases Set of 3 $6

For more style, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amal Clooney Is Sheer Perfection With George and His Parents at NYC Event

Margot Robbie's Hair for 'Mary Queen of Scots' Premiere Is So Understatedly Gorgeous

Pharrell Williams Channels a Pharaoh at Chanel Runway Show

Related Gallery