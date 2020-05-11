This Incredible Sidewalk Chalk Art Will Instantly Brighten Your Day

Who knew that sidewalk chalk art could be so magical?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we've seen people all across the globe getting very creative at home, creating their own DJ sets, Olympic games, balcony concerts and more. But for a few parents in quarantine, all they need is a tub of chalk -- and their imagination! -- to make their kids smile.

One mother in North Carolina, for example, has found a new hobby of recreating iconic scenes from Disney movies like Cinderella, Frozen and Peter Pan. She purposely leaves space in each drawing so that her young daughter can pose next to her favorite characters, and, of course, take lots of cute pics!

Happy Mother’s Day weekend to all the moms but especially to my wife who has discovered a hidden talent during quarantine and made our daughter’s afternoons magical #SomeGoodNews@somegoodnewspic.twitter.com/wGwXpwPjQY — wjtaylor (@wjtaylor9) May 9, 2020

Stacy Lazara, a mother of two in Illinois, had similar sidewalk chalk art ideas, and now posts new pics almost daily on Facebook with the hashtag "#chalkyourwalk." Her 7-year-old daughter, Ashlyn, seems to be having fun with the themes, which range from Star Wars...

...to "Road Runner: The original social distancer"...

Road Runner: The original social distancer. #chalkyourwalk Posted by Stacy Lazzara on Friday, May 1, 2020

...to The Wizard of Oz's "Dorothy in quarantine."

“There’s no place like home...but having options was pretty cool too.” - Dorothy in Quarantine #chalkyourwalk Posted by Stacy Lazzara on Thursday, April 23, 2020

See more amazing chalkwork below:

In more happy news, John Krasinski virtually gathered his former co-stars from The Office together for this week's edition of his Some Good News show.

Watch below:

'The Office' Cast Reunites for Virtual Wedding on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Have you heard an uplifting story that brought you joy amid the coronavirus pandemic? I'd love to hear it! Share it with me on Instagram (@desireemurphy_), and for more heartwarming moments like this one, visit our Good News section for daily inspiration.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 'Graduate Together' Class of 2020 Special

Quarantine Olympics Creator Explains How to Compete in the Stay-at-Home Games

This Michael Jordan-Loving Dad Brings Excitement of the NBA and 'The Last Dance' to His Living Room

Related Gallery