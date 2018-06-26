'This Is Us' Star Lonnie Chavis, 10, Blasts Haters For Ridiculing The Gap In His Teeth

Lonnie Chavis is standing up to bullies.

The 10-year-old actor, best known for playing younger Randall on This Is Us, took to Instagram on Monday to shine a light on all the hurtful comments he’s received. Why? Simply because he has a gap in his teeth.

“I could get my gap fixed. Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though?” he said while sitting in a car. “There are kids out here killing themselves just because of y’all hating and trolling and doing just crazy stuff.”

The young TV star went on to address the sometimes-tragic consequences of internet bullying. “I mean, it’s stupid. Is it fun?” he asked his critics. “No. It hurts people. People kill themselves, and you’re the one who’s making them do it. Fix your heart, though. For real.”

“I’m happy that I can handle this,” he added. “I can handle this. I’m not tripping. But there are kids out here. If y’all kids are watching this, don’t trip. Be who you want to be. Do what you want to do. Do you. Be you. Believe in yourself.”

But he didn’t stop there. Lonnie also captioned the video with this powerful message: “PSA! Yes I have a gap in my teeth, that braces can fix when all my baby teeth fall out. I’m gonna keep on smiling though STOP TROLLING. STOP BULLYING! Fix your heart! To all those being bullied or being trolled YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, YOU ARE AWESOME, and YOU MATTER!”

