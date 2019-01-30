Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the newest face of BCBGMAXAZRIA.

The brand, which was one of the go-to stores we'd hit up at the mall, has tapped the supermodel to star in the spring/summer 2019 campaign photographed by Zoey Grossman and styled by Hollywood stylist Kate Young (her clients include Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie), who has been named as its creative consultant.

BCBG celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and the latest collection -- featuring suits, column dresses and loose knits that exude modern sophistication -- focuses on reviving the brand for the new generation, following the announcement of its bankruptcy in 2017 and closing more than 100 stores before being acquired by Marquee Brands.

“The BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2019 campaign was about relaying the message of fearless femininity that is woven throughout this collection. It was an honor to work alongside two women who I admire, Zoey Grossman and Kate Young. Working with them further amplified the message of this collection of today’s fearless, strong woman," Huntington-Whiteley said in a press release.

See the Rose Inc. founder stun in the campaign ahead.

Courtesy of BCBGMAXAZRIA

Courtesy of BCBGMAXAZRIA

Courtesy of BCBGMAXAZRIA

For more on the model, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Says This Drugstore Cleanser Is Her 'Holy Grail' (Exclusive)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Talks Motherhood (Exclusive)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Son's Adorable Attempt to Come to Dad Jason Statham's Premiere