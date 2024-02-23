The transition from winter to spring is particularly demanding for your skin. As the weather shifts, so should your skincare routine. Drunk Elephant's lineup of luxury skincare has gone viral on TikTok and is coveted among beauty lovers for its high-quality ingredients that leave your skin happy, healthy and downright glowing for the warmer days ahead.

Now through Monday, February 26, there is a rare Drunk Elephant sale happening at Space NK. You can snag 15% off every cult-favorite skincare product and get free shipping on all orders over $50. No code is needed to save on all of the beloved brand's clean, effective products.

Shop the Drunk Elephant Sale

Everything from the Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturizer to the A-Gloei Maretinol Oil is all on sale. If this winter finally has you including vitamin C in your skincare routine, Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Fresh Day Serum is a bestseller and it's easy to see why. Enriched with antioxidants, nutrients and fruit enzymes, this glow-boosting vitamin C serum firms and brightens complexions all while helping to improve the signs of photoaging.

Celebrities, skincare fanatics, and dermatologists alike love Drunk Elephant for its fast-acting products, but they can be pricey. With every single Drunk Elephant product discounted, this is a beauty sale you don't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top skincare picks from the Drunk Elephant sale at Space NK. Trust us, your skin (and savings account) will thank you later.

