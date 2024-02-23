Drunk Elephant sales are rare, but you can save every one of the brand's skincare products this weekend.
The transition from winter to spring is particularly demanding for your skin. As the weather shifts, so should your skincare routine. Drunk Elephant's lineup of luxury skincare has gone viral on TikTok and is coveted among beauty lovers for its high-quality ingredients that leave your skin happy, healthy and downright glowing for the warmer days ahead.
Now through Monday, February 26, there is a rare Drunk Elephant sale happening at Space NK. You can snag 15% off every cult-favorite skincare product and get free shipping on all orders over $50. No code is needed to save on all of the beloved brand's clean, effective products.
Everything from the Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturizer to the A-Gloei Maretinol Oil is all on sale. If this winter finally has you including vitamin C in your skincare routine, Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Fresh Day Serum is a bestseller and it's easy to see why. Enriched with antioxidants, nutrients and fruit enzymes, this glow-boosting vitamin C serum firms and brightens complexions all while helping to improve the signs of photoaging.
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum
Drunk Elephant's C-Firma is a potent skincare treatment and vitamin C serum packed with powerful antioxidants and essential nutrients to help you achieve a radiant, more youthful complexion.
Celebrities, skincare fanatics, and dermatologists alike love Drunk Elephant for its fast-acting products, but they can be pricey. With every single Drunk Elephant product discounted, this is a beauty sale you don't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top skincare picks from the Drunk Elephant sale at Space NK. Trust us, your skin (and savings account) will thank you later.
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Treat your skin to a nourishing touch with this beloved moisturizer — formulated with six African oils.
Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Midi With TLC
Tackle parched skin with the top-rated F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask from Drunk Elephant. This overnight mask is the perfect final step in a regular skincare routine every evening or whenever the skin needs a boost of hydration.
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
Boost the skin’s hydration and elasticity with Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, a daily moisturiser made to strengthen the skin barrier.
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
Get your glow on and shower the skin with a restorative shine — provided by the irgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, of course.
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion
Refine your skin and conquer uneven tones with this smoothie blend solution, chock-full of ingredients like glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric alpha hydroxy acids.
Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops
Warm up your face with a rosy, skincare-friendly touch thanks to the O-Bloos Rosi Drops.
Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
Quench dry skin and encourage a more radiant look with the Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, an all-over skincare treatment designed to work throughout the day.
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial
According to the retailer, this solution boasts an ingredient list of "chickpea flour, pumpkin ferment and a soothing blend of antioxidants including matcha tea, milk thistle and apple."
Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil
Powered by retinol, the Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil helps clarify, smooth, and refine uneven or textured skin while also reducing the appearance of blemishes, lines, hyperpigmentation and sun damage.
