This Rare Drunk Elephant Sale Includes Every Cult-Favorite Skincare Product — Here's Where to Shop

Drunk Elephant Sale
Drunk Elephant
Updated: 3:00 PM PST, February 23, 2024

Drunk Elephant sales are rare, but you can save every one of the brand's skincare products this weekend.

The transition from winter to spring is particularly demanding for your skin. As the weather shifts, so should your skincare routine. Drunk Elephant's lineup of luxury skincare has gone viral on TikTok and is coveted among beauty lovers for its high-quality ingredients that leave your skin happy, healthy and downright glowing for the warmer days ahead.

Now through Monday, February 26, there is a rare Drunk Elephant sale happening at Space NK. You can snag 15% off every cult-favorite skincare product and get free shipping on all orders over $50. No code is needed to save on all of the beloved brand's clean, effective products. 

Shop the Drunk Elephant Sale

Everything from the Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturizer to the A-Gloei Maretinol Oil is all on sale. If this winter finally has you including vitamin C in your skincare routine, Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Fresh Day Serum is a bestseller and it's easy to see why. Enriched with antioxidants, nutrients and fruit enzymes, this glow-boosting vitamin C serum firms and brightens complexions all while helping to improve the signs of photoaging.

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum

Drunk Elephant's C-Firma is a potent skincare treatment and vitamin C serum packed with powerful antioxidants and essential nutrients to help you achieve a radiant, more youthful complexion. 

$91 $77

Shop Now

Celebrities, skincare fanatics, and dermatologists alike love Drunk Elephant for its fast-acting products, but they can be pricey. With every single Drunk Elephant product discounted, this is a beauty sale you don't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top skincare picks from the Drunk Elephant sale at Space NK. Trust us, your skin (and savings account) will thank you later. 

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Space NK

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

Treat your skin to a nourishing touch with this beloved moisturizer — formulated with six African oils.

$75 $64

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Midi With TLC

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Midi With TLC
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Midi With TLC

Tackle parched skin with the top-rated F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask from Drunk Elephant. This overnight mask is the perfect final step in a regular skincare routine every evening or whenever the skin needs a boost of hydration.

$23 $20

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

Boost the skin’s hydration and elasticity with Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, a daily moisturiser made to strengthen the skin barrier.

$81 $69

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Get your glow on and shower the skin with a restorative shine — provided by the irgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, of course.

$83 $71

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion

Refine your skin and conquer uneven tones with this smoothie blend solution, chock-full of ingredients like glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric alpha hydroxy acids.

$39 $33

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops

Warm up your face with a rosy, skincare-friendly touch thanks to the O-Bloos Rosi Drops.

$46 $39

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

Quench dry skin and encourage a more radiant look with the Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, an all-over skincare treatment designed to work throughout the day.

$59 $50

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

According to the retailer, this solution boasts an ingredient list of "chickpea flour, pumpkin ferment and a soothing blend of antioxidants including matcha tea, milk thistle and apple."

$94 $80

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil

Powered by retinol, the Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil helps clarify, smooth, and refine uneven or textured skin while also reducing the appearance of blemishes, lines, hyperpigmentation and sun damage. 

$86 $73

Shop Now

