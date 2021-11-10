Thomas Rhett is gearing up to welcome his new daughter! With his wife on the precipice of giving birth, the singer brought his mother, Paige Lankford, to the 2021 CMA Awards!

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Thomas Rhett and his adoring mom on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and he opened up about his wife, Lauren Akins -- who was watching from home.

"Literally, I'm just waiting on a phone call," the country crooner said, referring to the possibility of his wife going into labor. "It literally could happen tonight, it could happen tomorrow, who knows?"

"So we're just gonna keep going until we have to go to the hospital," he added.

Thomas Rhett and his wife already share three daughters -- Willa, 6, Ada, 4, and Lennon, 1 -- and they are awaiting the arrival of their fourth daughter.

While the singer admitted that being a dad to young children can be a whirlwind of effort, he beamed as he shared, "I love them to death."

Before the show, Thomas Rhett took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself and his mother at the event, and wrote in the caption, "My beautiful date tonight! MOM!! #CMAawards."

The country star was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, and delivered a performance of his tune "Country Again," which was met with a standing ovation.

However, he told ET ahead of the show that he was "nervous" about his performance.

"I think it's been a minute since we've done one of these awards shows with a full audience. And there's something about, still to this day, I could be playing to a stadium of 60,000 people and not get nervous. But when you sing in front of your peers, there's something different about it," Thomas Rhett shared. "You want to impress them, you want to make sure they enjoy what you did."

Needless to say, the audience of his peers had nothing but love for his powerful performance.

