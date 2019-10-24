It might be difficult to take a friendship to the next level.

This week's ThursDATE With Matthew Hussey dives into how to make the right moves, what to say and what not to do when you are looking to be more than friends. The relationship and dating expert is getting real about putting your fear of rejection to the side and going for it.

"How do you bust out of the friend zone? It's a horrible place to be when you end up there unintentionally with someone you have a romantic interest in," says Hussey. Thankfully he's here to tell you what to do.

1. Avoid BFF Behavior

"You have to get out of playing relationship therapist with this person," Hussey explains. "One of the classic mistakes is we think if we get closer to someone by just listening to all of their relationship woes, we're going to suddenly end up romantically involved. All we're doing is getting close to them in the wrong way."

2. Use Desire Language

"Friendship language is, 'You look nice tonight.' Desire language is, 'You look hot tonight,'" the dating expert describes. "That creates that spark and when someone hears that language, they suddenly realize, oh this person sees me differently."

3. Be Social and Look Good Around That Person

"Let's say the two of you go out one evening, don't be glued to that person," Hussey says. "Because when I get to see you at a distance, interacting with other people, I start questioning whether I should be attracted to you."

4. Create a Romeo and Juliet narrative

"When someone has a little bit of flirtatious banter with you, here's what you say," Hussey relays. "This is the winning line. You say: 'It's a good thing you and I are friends because we would be trouble for each other.'"

Hussey explains that that one line creates an "attraction dynamic." "They're starting to think about what that could mean in their mind."

Bottom line, Hussey states that: "You can’t be more than friends if you just want to play it safe."

