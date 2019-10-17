Ever had to work with your ex after a breakup?

Matthew Hussey has tips and tricks to navigating work life post-split in this week'sThursDATE segment. The relationship and dating expert knows that breakups can be painful, and what could be more difficult than having to ween yourself off of a former lover that is right in front of you?

"If you want it to work in the workplace, the project that you're working on together has to be the bigger purpose," Hussey says, explaining that one has to "set aside our pain and differences" to complete the tasks in front of them.

While it may be easier said than done, here is how you can make it work.

No happy hours.

"Don't go for happy-hour drinks with that person and the rest of the team at the end of the day," Hussey suggests. "Don't sit there talking by the water cooler, having long conversation. Get in, do your job and then get out into a different world where you can heal. If your ex is making it more difficult for you, they're not being nice."

Be kind.

If they are not making it easy for you, that can be a challenge. Hussey proposes to "still be kind…still be classy" and be the person you want to be.

Set a standard.

"When we set a standard for ourselves in life, that standard has to exist independently of what someone else is doing around [us]," Hussey shares. "Let them show up at whatever frequency they're going to show up at. This is my standard and it's unaffected by you."

