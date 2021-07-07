Tia and Tamera Mowry Wish Each Other a Happy Birthday With Sweet Throwback Pics
Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley rang in their birthday with the sweetest messages to each other!
Calling one another their 'womb mate,' the Sister, Sister stars celebrated their 43rd birthday by posting heartfelt messages and throwback photos on social media.
"#happybirthday to my womb mate!!" Tia captioned her post. "Girl, can you believe how old we are!!! #Life comes at you so fast! I've enjoyed every minute of it! Love you so much sissy! It's your #birthday!!!"
Tamera commented on Tia's post, writing: "Go twitches, Go twitches @tiamowry It's our birthday, it's our birthday 😍😍😍😍 Happy Birthday sissy! Luubbbbbb youuuuu!"
Tamera returned the love in her post, writing, "#HappyBirthday to my womb-mate @tiamowry. I miss you so much! We're in this together, my dear! Can't wait to have our #sistersister dinner soon," she wrote. "Your laugh, your smile and your dancing are contagious 🤗💫 Your drive to go for whatever you dream is inspirational. Keep killing the game. I love love love you."
The sisters recently reunited after being apart during the pandemic and going more than six months without seeing each other in person. In March, Tia shared with ET that although they were waiting to get the whole family together, the reunion between the sisters was "of course" tearful.
"We were so happy to see each other, and we hadn't seen each other in so long," Tia admitted.
The following month, Tamera told ET that both sides of the family were finally about to come together for the Easter weekend. Tia's kids -- son Cree, 9, and daughter Cairo, 2 with her husband, Cory Hardrict -- and Tamera's children -- son Aden, 8, and daughter Ariah, 5, with her husband, Adam Housley -- reunited for the first time in a year.
"Family is huge to me and, not only that, it was great to have everyone together," she said. "My kids haven't seen her kids in about a year... So we weren't able to get everyone together until the time that we did."
"We crafted together, we got the kids together, we watched a Disney movie, we drank wine, we kiki'd a little bit. It was perfect," she added. "It was like where we left off."
