Things are getting a little bit awkward on the red carpet for Tia Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict.

The former couple both walked the red carpet at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards on Thursday, and had an unexpected run-in while speaking with reporters on the press line.

Mowry and Hardrict -- who finalized their divorce in April 2023, ending their 14-year marriage -- kept their smiles up as they waved at one another, then clumsily hugged while laughing at their own awkwardness.

It was actually a fairly endearing moment, and one that was actually quite friendly -- which is to be expected, seeing as how the two have seemingly been very amicable while co-parenting their two kids -- son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5.

The former couple announced in October 2022 that they were ending their marriage after 14 years. They finalized their divorce six months later.

In June, Mowry opened up about her decision to end her marriage and how she plans to embark on the next chapter of her life.

"I’m chasing my authentic self, my potential. That’s where the magic happens: when you are living your truth," she told Hello Beautiful. "That doesn’t mean that your truth is always going to be rainbows and Skittles. Joy and happiness is like a rollercoaster. What made me happy 10 years ago is different than what’s making me happy now."

"I love being a wife," Mowry said, looking back on her relationship with the 43-year-old All American: Homecoming actor. "But I am understanding that tradition could be a blessing and a curse. What I mean by that is tradition warrants for no change, whereas change is constant."

